Huddersfield Giants fans had plenty to cheer as their new-look side earned a thrilling 22-22 draw against Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Not only were there two tries for Jared Simpson and another for Adam O’Brien, but the team produced an excellent display under the guidance of caretaker coach Chris Thorman.

Thorman was taking charge for the first time since the departure of Rick Stone and clearly inspired a better display.

A crowd of 7,344 watched the Good Friday derby action.

Look here to see if you were snapped in the crowd by Examiner photographer Simon Morley: