Leroy Cudjoe says Huddersfield Giants have much more to give in the top-eight chase despite seeking a sixth successive win at Hull KR on Friday night.

The 30-year-old centre, who is back in the mix after knee surgery, is desperate to avenge the 38-6 defeat suffered by the Giants against the same oppositon in Round 6 back in March.

But he is more determined to prove the Giants, under new head coach Simon Woolford, can stay the Super 8s pace having grabbed a place outside the bottom four.

“Hull KR showed us up the last time we played them which was disappointing,” said Cudjoe.

“Travelling to Hull KR is always a tough game, they’re a very dangerous side and are always very tough to play when they’re at home.

“But we go there full of confidence and knowing we have a lot of improvement in us.

“If we can sharpen up our attack and maintain our form in defence we will give ourselves a good chance.

“It would be great if the fans travel over in numbers to help cheer us on to hopefully a win!”