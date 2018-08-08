Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coach Simon Woolford has revealed the secret behind the Huddersfield Giants try celebrations.

It’s been noted during the fantastic run to the Super 8s that every player makes an effort to join in the celebrations of any score.

No-one is left out and the beaming smiles say everything about the unity of the squad which will take on St Helens in their play-off opener on Friday night.

So why is there such a rush to congratulate colleagues?

Woolford smiled and responded: “It’s a little thing we used to do back home and when I first came here I thought it would work well, especially after wins.

“The reviews can get a bit mundane, with a lot of the same things every week, and they can be tough when you lose, so we thought when we win we’ll try and have a little bit of fun.

“So the last man in for a try celebration has to pay £10 to the players’ fund.

“It’s really quite funny watching them.

“Jermaine McGillvary is quite often on the other side of the field when a try is scored, so I think he has paid out the most of anyone – and he likes his money, too, does Jerry, so he’s not too happy!

“He has asked if he can have £10 added for every time he scores, but I told him ‘no’.

“It’s just a bit of fun, but we’ve had quite a laugh out of it.

“It’s quite funny watching the guys react and racing each other to join in.

“What we really like is when the last guy gets in there but then realises there is no-one behind him – you can see the disappointment on their faces.

“Like I say, it’s just a bit of fun and we only do it when we win – but we have won a lot of matches lately so it’s gone down really well.”