Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants recorded their second win of the 2018 Super League campaign with a victory that was reasonably comfortable.

In wet conditions it was Widnes who seemed to have more issues with the conditions on their artificial pitch as they were beaten 28-16 by a Giants side who defended well and led throughout the contest, having scored early on.

They also held off a Vikings second-half revival and head coach Rick Stone will want to build on this success with a home triumph against Hull KR next Thursday.

The Giants opted to give youngster Sam Wood his chance to start in the centres in place of the injured Jordan Turner, while Alex Mellor came back from a broken thumb with a place on the bench.

With the rain pouring down the artificial surface looked a little treacherous and it was Widnes who fell foul of the slippy pitch.

On the final tackle, Danny Brough launched a kick towards the posts and full-back Rhys Hanbury failed to pick up cleanly.

That allowed Giants loose forward Ryan Hinchcliffe to put him under pressure and a second slip by Hanbury afforded the former Melbourne Storm star the chance to touch down.

The Giants were four points up inside four minutes and Brough slotted over the kick to make it six.

The visitors could have added to their lead as Brough intercepted a Hanbury pass and raced to halfway where he put Jake Mamo into a gap, but the Australian full-back inexplicably decided to kick ahead and the opportunity went begging.

Mamo did make amends almost immediately as another Brough kick had the Widnes defence in a panic, and the full-back refused to give up on the ball and touched down just inside the dead ball line.

Brough added the goal and the Giants, who were defending very tidily, we’re looking in good shape.

The lead was almost extended on 20 minutes when another good attack by the Giants ended with second rower Dale Ferguson crashing through, but three Vikings defenders managed to stop him grounding the ball over the try line.

The best chance produced by the home side arrived on 24 minutes as prop Greg Burke breached the Giants defensive line only to lose control of the ball over the line.

Widnes began to step up their game, but the Giants defence were confident, particularly when dealing with kicks, while the Vikings still looked nervy every time Brough tested them with high punts into the danger area.

Just after the half hour, Brough nudged the Giants further in front with a penalty after the home side were caught holding on too long in the tackle.

It looked as though the Giants were going to surrender some points right on half time when the Vikings were awarded a penalty, but Tom Gilmore fired what looked a relatively routine kick wide of the target.

Widnes made a much more assertive start to the second period, but the Giants were disciplined in defence and when a Joe Mellor kick did threaten, Brough was quickest to react and put the ball into touch.

The Giants responded with a strong drive and Ollie Roberts was on hand to wrestle his way over the line for a try to which Brough added the goal.

The home side’s hopes were further damaged when Wellington Albert, who had been on the field only a minute after going on as a substitute, was sent off for leading with an elbow as he took the ball into a tackle.

The Giants made that setback hurt even more with a try seconds later as Lee Gaskell provided the perfect pass to send winger Jermaine McGillvary racing in at the corner.

Brough pulled his kick wide, and the Giants were then stunned as Widnes produced their most incisive play of the game with Joe Mellor slicing through to score, and Gilmore added the goal.

He was on target again two minutes later after a McGillvary slip led to Matt Whitley getting over the line. Fortunately, the Giants did not panic and Brough put them back on track with a simple penalty after another Vikings indiscretion in a tackle.

The Giants were then reduced to 12 as Hinchcliffe was sin-binned after a clash in a tackle and they were hurt again as, on the next attack, Stefan Marsh cut inside of a neat try, but Gilmore failed with the kick.

Yet again a Brough penalty – making him the seventh top scorer ever in Super League, steadied the ship and they managed to see out the contest without further scares.

Last night’s other Super League result: Warrington Wolves 12 St Helens 30.