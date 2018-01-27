Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK’s favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors, has partnered with Betfred Super League for the third year running

To celebrate being an official partner of the Rugby Football League for the 2018 season, Batchelors Peas and the Huddersfield Examiner are giving Huddersfield Giants fans the chance to attend the first home game of the season.

We are offering two pairs of tickets for the Giants v Warrington Wolves match on Thursday, February 8.

Already a huge hit with fans of the sport, Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment for matchday meals and a great way to get one of your five-a-day.

Watch out for an action-packed season of special offers, money-can’t-buy prizes, signed shirts, tickets to Magic Weekend, Grand Final and England International games.

Brand new for 2018 is an unmissable promotion on packs of Batchelors Original Mushy, Chip Shop Mushy and Marrowfat Bigga Peas.

From February 2018 until June 1, 2018, fans can win a trip to Toronto, Canada, to watch Toronto Wolfpack with £1000 spending money.

Look out for the unique code on the underside of every promotional pack label and enter online for the chance to win.

Batchelors produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas, and has been a teatime family favourite for decades.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Giants first 2018 home Super League game against Warrington Wolves on February 8, siply answer this question correctly:

How many times has Batchelors Peas sponsored the Super League (including 2018)?

Is it once, three times or five times?

Email your answer 1, 3 or 5 to Giants Tickets, Examiner Sports Desk, and please include your name and address, plus a contact telephone number.

The email address is sport@examiner.co.uk and the closing date for entries is next Saturday, February 3.

Our winners will the the first two correct entries drawn after the closing date, so good luck!

Usual Trinity Mirror and Examiner rules apply. For the rules, go to www.examiner.co.uk/rules