Make the most of Easter weekend with the UK’s favourite canned peas brand, Batchelors Peas.

This is your chance to spend some quality time with the family over Easter and win a fun afternoon out to watch Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos on Friday, March 30 (3pm kick-off) – as well as a signed shirt.

Already a huge hit with fans of the sport, Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment for matchday meals and a great way to get one of your five-a-day!

As Official Partner of the 2018 Betfred Super League, Batchelors Peas has an action-packed season of special offers, money-can’t-buy prizes, signed shirts, tickets to Magic Weekend, Grand Final and England International games.

Brand new for 2018 is an unmissable promotion on packs of Batchelors Original Mushy, Chip Shop Mushy and Marrowfat Bigga Peas!

Fans can enter now until May 31, 2018, to win a trip to Toronto, Canada to watch Toronto Wolfpack – with £1000 spending money.

Look out for the unique code on the underside of every promotional pack label and enter online for the chance to win (terms and conditions apply, see pack for details).

Batchelors produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas, and has been a teatime family favourite for decades.

Answer this simple question for your chance to WIN four tickets to Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos on March 30, plus a signed shirt:

Batchelors Peas is the perfect side dish to?

1 Apple Pie

2 Fish and Chips

3 Jelly and Ice Cream

Send your answer (1, 2 or 3) in addition to your name, address and telephone number to sport@examiner.co.uk and mark your mail Batchelors Giants Tickets.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard or sealed envelope to Batchelors Giants Tickets, Sports Desk, Huddersfield Daily Examiner, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1GQ.

Closing date for entries is next Thursday, March 22.

To see the players in action and for more mushy pea fun, visit the Batchelors Peas YouTube channel: https:// www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhuZU5GmYKqZfXPBcupx9g

For more information about Batchelors Peas, visit: http://batchelorspeas.co.uk

Normal Trinity Mirror competition conditions apply. Go to www.examiner.co.uk for full details