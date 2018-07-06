Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford lauded his team’s work ethic after a determined victory over Hull FC.

The Giants ran out 29 - 18 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium and turned out a stubborn defensive display to frustrate the opposition .

Woolford said he was most impressed with how the team scrambled to keep Hull out at key moments in the match.

“The positive tonight was the way we defended,” he said. “How we turned up for each other and a couple of times they looked like scoring but we got bodies out there and took them over the side-lines. They are really good things to see in a team.

“It shows we’ve got a team here and after the way we were able to bounce back from last week all the boys should be really proud.”

The 37 - 10 defeat to Hull KR on Friday June 29 was largely the result of making too many mistakes but the game against Hull FC showed a real desire to improve.

Woolford commented: “It was important that we responded positively. Our training week and preparation was good where we’d spoken about areas that we needed to improve.

“I thought we started the game a little bit too similarly to last week, we came up with a few early errors and defended our try line quite a bit and I thought it was ground-hog day.

“But we found a way to change the momentum mid-way through that first-half then we were able to get through our sets and get some points, that was the difference.

“Tonight was pretty close to being the best performance since I’ve been here but we’ve still got plenty of work to do.”

It wasn’t all good news for the Giants head coach though. Sebastine Ikahihifo limped off the pitch in the second half, supported by the medical team, and Woolford feared the prop could be out for a significant period of time.

“Seb has got an injury that will rule him out - if it’s a low grade - for at least two to four weeks so we’re going to be missing him for a while.

“We’ve got some forwards and middles back now and a couple of players like Ferguson and English who didn’t play tonight so it’s an area we’ve got a little bit of depth in at the moment.”