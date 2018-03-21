Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner Sport, in conjunction with Super League, are offering the chance for a youngster to be a mascot with Huddersfield Giants at the 2018 Dacia Magic Weekend.

In our fantastic family competition, the winner will not only walk out with one of the team at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Sunday, May 20 (3.15), but they will receive four weekend reserve tickets – worth over £200.

The competition is open to children aged seven, eight or nine and the winner will be provided with a t-shirt to wear for the match between the Giants and Wakefield Trinity – they will need to take their own shorts, socks and boots.

Super League’s Magic Weekend features matches on Saturday, May 19, and the following day, which is when the Giants play.

Winners will have to organise their own transport and accommodation.

All you have to do for a chance of winning this prize is to answer this simple question:

Which Giants star played for England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final in Australia?

Send your answer – marked Magic Weekend Quiz – along with your name, age, address and telephone number (parents) to sport@examiner.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Saturday, April 14. The winner will be contacted shortly after that date.

Tickets for the Dacia Magic Weekend are available from £25 and can be purchased by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets or by calling the Rugby League Ticket hotline on 0844 856 1113 (calls cost 7p plus your network connection).

Usual Examiner competition rules apply.