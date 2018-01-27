Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Giants were beaten 40-10 in their final warm-up game against League One Workington Town at Derwent Park.

Giants head coach Rick Stone was at Derwent Park to watch a youthful team which included close-season signing Colton Roche in the front row.

The former Bradford Bulls man was joined by full back Jared Simpson and Matty English, who started at loose forward, as players who had first-team appearances under their belts.

But there were none of the likely starters at Hull FC for the Super League opener on Thursday on show.

“We decided not to take too many risks before Thursday, but I thought it was a good run for the younger players,” said Stone.

“We had a couple of 16-year-olds in there and there were only Colton, Matty and Jared who are over the 19 mark.

“With such a young side against a team where some of them have been playing for plenty of years it was tough, but I thought we did well.

“In the second half, I felt we ensured that the game was played more in their half, and I thought it was a good defensive performance overall, it was just in the first half that the pressure became a little too much.”

Former Huddersfield forward Oliver Wilkes was to the fore as Workington started strongly and twice in the first five minutes the Giants were forced to kick out from under their own posts.

The first try went the home side with second rower Gordon Maudling scoring by the posts and stand off Carl Forber added the goal.

Town extended their lead when Kurt Maudling dived on a grubber kick and the try provider Forber added the goal.

A pitch that was heavy to begin with became even more testing as the heavens opened, but the home side were not struggling as Jamie Foster bagged their third try and Forber was on target again.

Gordon Maudling added his second try and Forber landed his fourth successful kick, but he had left the field when Joe Ryan went over the line on 34 minutes and Scott Leatherbarrow took the kicking duties and kept up Town’s 100 per cent record.

The Giants finally got into gear with a try two minutes before half time as winger Tyler Mellor went in at the corner, but the kick was missed as they trailed 30-4 at the interval.

With frequent changes by both sides and the cloying mudbath of a pitch taking its toll, the second half was not the greatest of spectacles as a war of attrition in the middle of the pitch set in.

It wasn’t until the 55th minute that the breakthrough came with Scott Rook scoring for Workington, but Forber failed with the kick.

The Giants defended gamely but were breached again 10 minutes before time when John Patrick burst over and Forber added the goal.

THe Visitors finished well with a try from Innes Senior and Lewis Senior added the goal.

Workington Town: Elliot Miller; Sam Forrester, Jamie Foster, Scott Akehurst, Joe Hambley; Jamie Doran, Carl Forber; Oliver Wilkes, James Newton, Joe Ryan, Gordon Maudling, Kurt Maudling, Perry Singleton. Subs: Scott Leatherbarrow, Sean Penkywicz, Kevin Mewse, Jacob Moore, John Patrick, Scott Rook.

GIants: Jared Simpson; Tyler Mellor, Innes Senior, Lewis Senior, Dominic Young; Oliver Russell, Jamie Greenwood; Colton Roche, Jack Flynn, Jon-Luke Kirby, Sam Hewitt, Ross Whitmore, Matty English. Subs: Alfie Copley, Lucas Hallas, Tom Hugill, Tom Mayor, Ellis Broadbent.

Referee: Gareth Hewer.