It’s that time of year again for members of Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association to vote for the Wagstaff Trophy winner.

So what is the Wagstaff Trophy?

First of all, Harold Wagstaff was born on May 19, 1891, in Holmfirth.

He played for Underbank Rangers before signing for Fartown, making his debut against Bramley on November 10, 1906.

Harold was (and is) known as ‘The Prince of Centres’.

He was the inspiration of the ‘Team of All Talents’ in 1914-15, when Fartown became the second club to win all four cups.

He became the game’s youngest International at 17 years 228 days.

By 1914 he was captain of England and played the best match of his career in the famous ‘Rorke’s Drift Test Match’ victory at Sydney (Look that one up, it will lift anyone’s day).

His last match was on March 23, 1925 v Oldham.

It was only fitting, therefore, that when the HGSA committee decided to award a trophy at the end of a season it should be named after Harold.

Scott Grix was the first recipient. Danny Brough monopolised it for the next three years. Jermaine McGillvary won it for two years, and Sebastine Ikahihifo is the current holder.

Who will it be this time?

What it is not is a ‘player of the season’ award, it is club-wide.

When casting your vote use the loose criteria ‘Whom would I least like to leave the Giants?’.

It could be an up-and-coming youngster like Dominic Young; someone who’s played only a handful of games like Ollie Russell; Mr Play-Anywhere, Aaron Murphy; Danny, Jerry, or Seb again; etc, etc.

The choice is yours (assuming you are a HGSA member!).

You are allowed three votes: your first choice will get 3 points, second two, and third one. The winner is whoever has most points.

The winner will be announced at the Giants Awards evening and will be presented with his or her trophy at our AGM on October 2 at Turnbridge WMC.

Voting forms will be available at our next meeting at Turnbridge and at the Legends Bar when we next play at the stadium.

You can also vote online at http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/Wagstaff.html

And nominate your next committee at http://www.giantssupporters.co.uk/Forms/AGM%20Nominations.html

Upcoming events – Tuesday August 7, Dave Woods of BBC fame; Tuesday September 4, Tony Smith our ex-coach; Tuesday October 2, AGM; Sunday November 11, our trip to Elland Road to watch England v New Zealand (two course lunch, coach travel to and from the match, and your seat).

Keep up-to-date via the calendar on our website, www.GiantsSupporters.co.uk