Twins Innes and Louis Senior have signed a contract to keep them with Huddersfield Giants until the end of 2020.

The 17-year-old wingers both appeared for the first-team against Castleford Tigers in April and have impressed in their senior appearances.

Andy Kelly, head of youth at Giants, said: “It’s brilliant to see them sign. I think for me as Head of Youth, but also for the coaching staff and talent ID, the aspiration is to see these players play at the highest level. It is justification for all the hard-work, and whilst I can’t name every name, Sean Folan heads the Talent ID team and they’re out every weekend scouting and when they bring a young player to the Club, the justification of all that work is to see them go on and become Super League players at the highest level. Everyone is really pleased to see the Senior twins sign contracts.

“We’ve had five debutants this season with Oliver Russell, Jake Wardle and Sam Hewitt with the Seniors, who have all fronted up really well. It bodes really well for everyone else. The pathway has been opened up and you can see how everything works from Scholarship to Academy to first-team,the pathway is clear and it works.

”Innes Senior, who has scored three tries from four Super League appearances, was delighted to have signed a contract with the Giants:“I’m very happy. I’ve come through the system from the Scholarship and then the Academy, it’s always been a Club that I’ve wanted to play for. Ever since I’ve been a kid I’ve grown up as a fan so I’m really happy to have signed the contract.”

“I wasn’t really expecting to be playing this season so it’s been a bit of a shock, but I think I’ve done quite well. I got the Man of the Match award against Castleford, which is a highlight of my first-team career so far. Getting over for the two tries was a great feeling so I’m just hoping I can find some form if I get another call up to the first-team this season.

“It’s quite surreal to have been able to achieve that. Hopefully I can stay here for a number of years and try to push myself for the first-team which is very competitive with Darnell McIntosh and Jermaine McGillvary on the wings, hopefully if I train and play well I can claim one of those spots.

Louis Senior was equally pleased with the news and revealed his pride at being able to represent his hometown Club:“I’m really happy, it gives me a bit of security knowing that I’ll be at the Club for the next two years.

There’s a new Head Coach here which is someone new to impress, hopefully I can do that and get some real game-time over the next couple of years.

“I did not expect it to all come this quickly to be honest, but I’ve been playing pretty well in the Academy and injuries have meant that I’ve got my chance, I’m just glad to have made it so early.

“I live twenty minutes away from the Stadium and have lived in Huddersfield all my life, so it’s theClub I’ve supported ever since I can remember, to get this contract is just amazing.”