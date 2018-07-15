Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An amateur rugby player from Cleckheaton has suddenly collapsed and died.

Max Blakeley, 32, had been subbed during the first half of a game but quickly became unwell and then collapsed at half-time.

Paramedics battled in vain to save him but were unable to bring Max back.

The game was abandoned with players in clear distress.

Max was playing for rugby league team Birkenshaw Bluedogs at Heworth, near York, and was subbed 20 minutes in.

The Yorkshire Men’s League game was abandoned at half time with teammates in tears on the pitch.

Heartbroken friend Lee Petcher wrote on Facebook that Max died “doing what he loved.”

He added: “I owe you so much, I love you and the world will never be the same without you!”.

Several friends have changed their profile pictures on Facebook to one of Max.

Heartbroken fan Anita Wilson posted on Twitter: “It was devastating for all - I am still in bits now. Condolences to the Birkenshaw Club and the poor lads family.

“Heworth handled it so well. Calm, swift action. Sadly in vain but well done to Chris for taking control and trying your best. Such a sad day.”

Heworth ARLFC club secretary Ken Sykes said: “We played the first half of the game without any problems or incidents.

“At half time one of their players, who had been on the field but had come off at some point, started to feel unwell and subsequently passed out.

“It’s all very sad.”