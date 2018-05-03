Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fearless forward Dickie Piper will be captain of Huddersfield Rugby Union Club next season.

The talented No8 signed from Cleckheaton a year ago and has been a big influence in the club achieving sixth place in National 2 North.

Piper – a Yorkshire County and North of England representative – takes the reins from Alex Battye as head coach Gareth Lewis plans for the 2018-19 campaign.

His vice-captain will be rampaging pack colleague Lewis Bradley, another to consistently impress during the season just finished.

Boss Lewis, who is already looking at potential new additions to his Lockwood Park squad, said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Alex for his efforts as a captain in what have been two very successful seasons (Huddersfield romped to the National 3 North title before their top-six finish this term).

“Dickie has been consistently been one of the stand-out performers this season, commands respect from his teammates, has bought into the club culture and also has experience in this role from his days with Cleckheaton.”

Field finished the season, and clinched a terrific sixth place in the final standings, with a six-try 41-33 home win over South Leicester.

Piper will be determined to build on this season’s momentum.

On the captaincy, Piper said: “Obviously I’m over the moon to be asked.

“It’s a massive honour and privilege with it being such a big club at this standard – and not only playing with this calibre of players but getting to lead them out each week is unreal!

“I’ve enjoyed all the challenges of National 2 this year and I’m looking forward to the next one and the next step up.”

Bradley, from Slaithwaite, another on the Yorkshire and North of England radar, is given the extra responsibility of vice-captain.

“Lewis has been outstanding yet again this season,” said the coach.

“Despite his sometimes joker persona, he’s quite an astute young man and has a very good understanding of the game.

“He leads by his actions and is consistently one of the first names on the teamsheet.”