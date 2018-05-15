Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back-row forward Liam Parfitt is back at Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The 22-year-old – who previously played at Lockwood Park in 2015-16 on dual registration from Sale Sharks – has signed from new club Macclesfield for the 2018-19 National 2 North campaign.

His arrival will offset the departure of two pack men from head coach Gareth Lewis’s squad – Adam Malthouse to Otley and Ben Hoyle to Old Brodleians.

With Field already having snapped up highly-rated Yorkshire County scrum half Jack Mapelsden and Tom Hodson (from Otley), Lewis is delighted to welcome back Parfitt, who graduated through rugby league at Warrington and is also a talented cricketer in the Lancashire leagues.

“I’m delighted to welcome back Liam,” said Lewis, keen to establish another challenge in the top half of the National 2 table.

“He put in some exceptional performances for us a couple of years ago and we have kept in touch ever since.

“He is a very good line-out jumper and will give us added options in a key component of the game.

“This is a clear message that we are not standing still and are hungry to improve as a club.”

Parfitt, who weighs in at 15st 4lb, represented England at Under 16 and Under 18 level and says his rugby hero is Australian flanker Michael Hooper.

A quantity surveyor, golf and cooking fan Parfitt has some straightforward objectives for his return to a new-look Huddersfield squad.

“I enjoyed my time at Huddersfield two years ago and, with the recent successful seasons, I was keen to come on board and try to help the club continue to grow,” said Parfitt, when asked for his reasons behind the move.

“My hopes for the season are simply to improve on last season’s league finish.”