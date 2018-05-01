Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Lewis has signed again to coach Huddersfield Rugby Union Club in National 2 North next season.

The 37-year-old has made a big impact at Lockwood Park since joining to replace Dan Hyde in 2013.

And, after leading the club to the National 3 North title with an unbeaten record last season, he has steered the club to a tremendous sixth place in National 2 in the campaign just finished.

Already looking at potential new signings for 2018-19, Lewis said: “I’m delighted to continue as head coach next season.

“I’ve always said how proud I am to coach my hometown club and this group of players.

“It’s been an incredibly demanding season but something that has been really enjoyable.”

Huddersfield finished the season with a 41-33 home victory against South Leicester – a 15th win from their 30 matches and securing a total of 77 points.

“The boys have been fantastic this season and I’m excited about how good this team will become,” added Lewis, who is assistant head of PE at Lightcliffe Academy.

“Next season will be a bigger challenge as opposition will know what to expect from us, so we must not stand still and continue to evolve as a team.

“Exciting developments are already taking place on and off the field, and we look forward to making some announcements in the coming weeks.

“Many new players have contacted us about joining us in recent months, but they must buy into the club culture that the players, coaches and management have created together.”

Lewis first became head coach when Hyde left for Leeds club Leodiensians five years ago.

After initially starting at Huddersfield YMCA, Lewis came through Huddersfield’s Age Grade section, making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old under then Director of Rugby Simon Irving.

Following two successful seasons he was recruited into the Leeds Tykes Academy where he worked under future England head coach Stewart Lancaster.

Lewis, who represented Yorkshire, was then approached by Kevin McCallion at Halifax RUFC, where he became an established National League flanker, winning league titles, National and County Cups.

Following the demise of Halifax he made the step up to the Championship to play for Manchester before then club coach Mark Sowerby brought him back to his hometown club.