Rochdale, Scarborough and Harrogate were to the fore as Huddersfield Rugby Union Club’s age-grade sides went on their annual tours.

The Under 11s were in action at the Rochdale Festival, which they combined with a day at Rivington Lake and their dinner and presentation.

Myles Lyster was awarded their Clubman Award for his all-round performance and conduct through the year.

Two teams entered the tournament (Clarets and Golds) and they both lost their first matches, but they soon turned things around. Some very good rugby teams attended, including some old faces in Old Rishworthians and Huddersfield YMCA.

Teams from Tyldesley, Aldwinians, Bury and Rochdale gave Field a real run for a money, but some of the toughest rugby of the season, they came out with four wins and a loss each.

The Under 7s were in Pirate theme for Rochdale, and showed off some great skills in the round-robin.

Plenty of fast running, side stepping, pulling tags and scoring some amazing tries against some very good teams from Tyldesley, Chester, Bury and Rochdale was the order of the event.

They also had presentations for the children, who have grown physically and in both their rugby ability and as young individuals. Twenty one players from the Under 8s squad attended at Rochdale, sponsored by Earnshaw Kay, At Home in the Country, Synexus and Major Golf Direct.

The Under 9s used Rochdale for their tournament play and presentation and went to Tree Top Trek. They have shown great teamwork all season.

The Under 10s went to Ormskirk, via Lytham St Annes, where they played the home side and Stockport.

Huddersfield Under 12s went paintballing before setting off to Scarborough, where they played beach rugby.

The Lockwood Park lads then went into a three-way competition with Whitby and Scarborough and emerged victorious.

Harrogate Festival was the destination for the Under 13s, with Team Ham and Team Pineapple playing five games each against a variety of northern opposition, including Wetherby, Kendal, Harrogate and Sandbach.

Leo Gardner received the Development Award, Corey McCormack was Clubman and Henry Ramsden and Archie Stancliffe received Coaches’ Award and Players Player respectively.

Team Captain Fraser Morrison was this year’s winner of the esteemed Mr Bump award.

Thanks were expressed to the coaches, in particular head coach Michael Stancliffe, ably assisted by Andy Rushby, Freddie Ramsden and Team Manager Ammabel Shelton.

The Under 14s travelled to Scarborough but got only to play indoors.

Harrogate also welcomed the Under 15s, who played Wetherby, Beverley, Bradford Salem and Darlington Mowden Park and did themselves proud. They rounded things off with a trip to Adrenaline in Richmond.