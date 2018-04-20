Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU coach Gareth Lewis expects his side to rise to a “huge challenge” when they travel to National II North leaders Sale FC.

Their penultimate game in the season pits Field against a Sale side on a 20-match winning run, sitting top of the table on 117 points and already being called champions-elect.

The Manchester club also have a game in hand on second-placed Sedgley Park, away to Luctonians should they need it, to hold the advantage in the championship race with only a few matches to go.

Huddersfield go into the game after a strong first-half display ensured the 31-10 victory over Sheffield Tigers.

The bonus-point win put them sixth, the highest they can finish this season in a battle with Chester.

Chester themselves will be travelling to Hinckley, who are fifth and 23 points clear of Field on 95 points, but they have ultimately run out of games to challenge for a promotion or play-off place.

Harry Davey returns for Huddersfield following his cameo appearances for Yorkshire Carnegie.

The side also features three men who have recently been called up for honours with the Yorkshire squad in the Bill Beaumont County Championship – Will Milner, Lewis Bradley and Field’s player of the month for March, Ben Morrill.

Nick Sharpe also returns as a replacement.

Lewis is looking for a fighting display against the best team in the league, essentially making the game a free hit.

“This is obviously a huge challenge against the champions-elect,” said Lewis.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“They have won every game at Heywood Road this year and are a formidable outfit.

“However, there is very little expectation on us other than maintaining the high standards we have set ourselves virtually all season.

“We intend to give it everything and enjoy our afternoon.

Sale FC were founded in 1861 and are the world’s fifth oldest club. They have been based at Heywood Road since 1905.

Last season they finished second in North 2 but missed out on a place in National 1 when they lost to Old Elthamians from the South in the runners-up play-off match.

Elsewhere in the league, a win for Sedgley Park over Sheffield will confirm the inevitable relegation for Sheffield, while Luctonians, who are second bottom, have two games in hand to potentially pull off a miracle and stay up.

However, defeat for them away to Otley will all but confirm it, should Blaydon also manage to come away from South Leicester with the points.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s Academy side are playing in the Yorkshire Cup Bowl final against Beverley this Sunday, April 22. The game will be played at Moortown with an 11.30am kick-off.

Team: Lewis Workman, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Harry Davey, Danny Grainger, Joel Hinchliffe, Will Milner; Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle, Alex Battye (C), Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Ben Morrill, Lewis Bradley, Dickie Piper.

Replacements: George Martin, Darren Neilly, Nick Sharpe, Dan Nota.

Huddersfield YMCA are at home to West Hartlepool tomorrow in their final game of the North I East campaign.

Fresh from a 42-26 win at Northern, YM will be hoping to improve on fourth-bottom as they can relax, having avoided the drop.