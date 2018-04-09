Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An English rugby legend is holding free rugby sessions for children in Huddersfield.

Jason Robinson is holding children’s classes at Total Fitness Huddersfield to inspire children to keep active tomorrow (Tuesday).

The 43-year-old played both rugby union and rugby league for England in the 1990s and 2000s.

The former England rugby star will be holding kids rugby classes and dance classes as well as getting the adults involved with agility challenges on the gym floor.

These classes are open to members and non-members. All you simply need to do is call the club and book your place.

General Manager Paula Hill said: “We are honoured to have Jason come and teach classes for the children. It will be fun filled and a great day out for families in the Easter holidays.”

The timetable is 11am to 11.40am Billy Whizz Kids (mini rugby for age 2-4); 11.45am to 12.25pm dance (age 5 upwards); 12.30pm to 1.10pm Billy Whizz Kids (mini rugby age 5-7); 1.15pm to 1.55pm dance (age 5 upwards).

Total Fitness is on the Tandem Industrial Estate, Wakefield Road, Waterloo, HD5 0AL and the phone number is 01484 439300.