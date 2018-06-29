Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club will kick-off their National 2 North season with a home clash against Sedgley Park.

Lockwood Park will play host to the fixture on Saturday, September 1, when Gareth Lewis’s side will bid for a positive outcome to back up last season’s sixth-placed finish.

Huddersfield’s first away fixture is an attractive trip to Otley on Saturday, September 8, meaning an early reunion with his old teammates for Tom Hodson.

The talented back has spent the last two season at Otley but has now returned as one of several new signings brought in by Lewis for the 2018-19 season.

Line-out specialist Matt Dunn has been brought in from Peterborough, along with Liam Parfitt from Macclesfield, another who is a diamond in the set piece.

Their arrival has offset the departure of Adam Malthouse to Otley (another early reunion!) and Ben Hoyle to Old Brodleians.

Huddersfield have also recruited Yorkshire scrum half Jack Mapelsden from Ilkley, Elliott Munnelly who has been playing in Australia, Tom Kill, Guy Borrowdale and Harry Whitfield.

The new-look squad, who returned to pre-season training this week under new coaches Mark Pease and Jason McGivern, will first be in action on home soild in a round-robin friendly tournament involving Hull Ionians, Leeds Beckett and Sedgley Park on August 18.

They then have a friendly at Lymm on August 25 before the action for real gets under way against Sedgley Park on September 1.

Huddersfield’s second home match is against Preston Grasshoppers on September 15 while they are at Macclesfield on the 22nd.

The season concludes with a trip to Sedgley Park on April 27, 2019.

Huddersfield’s final match before Christmas is at home to Otley on December 22, and they resume action in the New Year on January 5, with a trip to Preston Grasshoppers.

Incidentally, Lockwood Park is looking an absolute picture at the moment, thanks to the hard work supervised by groundsman Mark Storer.