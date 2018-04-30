Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RUFC rounded off their season with a 41-33 win over Leicester Lions to retain sixth place in National League Two North.

The home side were 12 points down after five minutes at Lockwood Park.

Winger Matthew Cooke latched on to a cross-field kick for the first try and after making an initial break centre Adam Nunney was on hand to finish the move he started for the second. Rickie Aley converted Nunney’s effort.

Over the next 15 minutes the home side hit back. Huddersfield’s forwards drove them back into the game and two converted tries, both of which came from penalties kicked to the corner, gave them the lead.

Lock Nick Sharpe and prop Alex Battye were the men to dot down, with scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe landing two good kicks from wide out.

Huddersfield began breaking the South defensive line and making ground, with flankers Ben Morrill and Lewis Bradley proving a particular handful for would-be tacklers.

Centre Mark Pease scored a third try, cutting neatly inside for the touchdown to round off a nice three-quarter line move.

Halfway through the second period Huddersfield had extended their lead to 26 points with three more tries.

Fly half Will Milner got the first, crossing between the posts after a nifty break, with Bradley going over in the exact same spot five minutes later.

A good back line move delivered Field’s final try, winger Danny Grainger running it in near the corner flag. Hinchliffe took an easy four points by converting the first two.

At this point the game looked to be in the bag but in the next 10 minutes South Leicester countered with three more tries, assisted by some complacent defending.

The first two followed decisive breaks by replacement Tom Harrison, winger Myles Bean and flanker Patrick Marks cashing in on his good work.

With Field under pressure on their own line scrum half Adam Shaw got the last one and Aley converted all three with nicely-struck kicks.

With the game back in the balance the teams produced their most competitive rugby in the final stages.

Huddersfield responded with some more determined play and pressed hard inside the South 22. However the visitors showed resolution in defence that wasn’t evident earlier in the half and despite repeated charges close to the whitewash Huddersfield were kept at bay.

With the possibility of a breakaway match-winner for South hanging in the air Huddersfield were awarded a penalty 30 metres out following a deliberate knock-on.

Hinchliffe called for the tee and promptly landed the kick put his team two scores clear – and that’s how the game and Huddersfield’s league season ended.