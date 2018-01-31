Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield RU have signed talented back Sam Allan to join their National II North crusade.

Head coach Gareth Lewis has brought in the 22-year-old full back or fly half from Yorkshire Carnegie.

As Field prepare to take on Stourbridge at Lockwood Park and build on a fine sixth place in the table, Lewis says he is delighted to add to the mix.

“Ive tracked Sam’s progress for a number of years throughout his time with Yorkshire Carnegie, England Under 18s and more recently Leeds Beckett University,” said Lewis, whose side are fresh from a 30-18 win at Luctonians.

“Sam will not only bring some depth to our back line but he will bring quality, competition for places and a professional approach, so I’m delighted he’s joined us.

“It’s a clear sign we are not standing still and want to finish as high up the league we can.”

Huddersfield already have strong links with Yorkshire Carnegie, with Harry Davey currently a regular in the starting XV, with Ollie Fox and Rian Hamilton also enjoying time at Lockwood Park this term.

Allan has a fine pedigree in junior, county and international rugby and says he is looking forward to the challenge in National II.

“The reason I joined Huddersfield was due to their reputation as a great club from junior to senior section, and it provides me with a great opportunity to progress as a player,” said the Halifax-form player who began in the sport at the age of six with Old Brodleians.

“My aspiration for the season is to enjoy playing with a new set of lads and help Huddersfield push for that fifth spot to set good foundations for the club next year.”

Allan led Yorkshire Under 16 and Under 15 sides and was also captain of the Carnegie Academy.

He was a Yorkshire Cup winner twice with Crossley Heath Grammar and skippered the North at Under 16 level.

Allan has trained with the Yorkshire Carnegie first-team squad and made his senior debut against Rotherham Titans in the British & Irish Cup in October 2016.

He made his England Under 18 debut against France at Doncaster last February.

A keen athlete and soccer player previously, influential coaches have been Neil Hale and Chris Davis at school, together with kicking mentor Phil Leck and Andy Rock, John Pendlebury and Danny Wild at the Carnegie Academy.