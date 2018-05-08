Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highly-rated scrum half Jack Mapelsden is the latest new signing for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The 22-year-old from Ilkley helped Yorkshire kick off their Bill Beaumont County Championship season with a bonus-point 34-27 win against Cheshire at New Brighton.

Playing in the same county team as his new Lockwood Park colleagues Ben Morrill (who started) and Will Milner (on the bench), Mapelsden was among the scorers and will be hoping to orchestrate Yorkshire’s gameplan again when they play Northumberland at Scarborough this Saturday.

Mapelsden’s arrival at Lockwood Park for the 2018-19 National 2 North campaign follows that of Tom Hodson, who is returning to the club from Otley.

“This is an outstanding signing,” said Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis of the former Doncaster Knights player, who studied at the University of Bristol.

“Jack has all the qualities we need to develop our game.

“Only a couple of years ago he joined Doncaster Knights, so this shows the calibre of player we are getting.

“He’s extremely professional, has excellent core skills and will bring further pace to the back line.”

Born in Leeds, Mapelsden honed his skills at Woodhouse Grove School, where he captained the 1st XV to Daily Mail Trophy success in 2013.

He was then part of Premiership finalists Saracens’ Academy and made a handful of appearances in the LV Cup.

After impressive displays as a youth, he ws selected for the England Under 18s.

Of the winning start at Cheshire, Yorkshire head coach Jon Feely admits he now has some thinking to do over his selection and whether the Huddersfield lads will feature this coming weekend.

“This week’s squad selection will be interesting as we have six or seven players returning and the question is whether we change a winning team,” Feely said.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start in terms of attitude and performance and we go to Scarborough in good shape.

“We were well backed in Cheshire with a good number of supporters showing great commitment recognising what Yorkshire are trying to do.

“Saturday promises to be a great occasion with some enjoyable rugby to watch and it means a lot to the players to have their support.”