An excellent season for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club has been recognised with a string of prestigious awards.

The Lockwood Park club equalled their highest ever finish in the union pyramid, sixth in National 2 North (also 2010/11), and scooped a list of prizes in the National Clubs Association Awards.

The NCA administer the three National Leagues and are at the very hub of Level 3 and Level 4 league rugby across the country.

Their annual awards are keenly anticipated, recognising outstanding achievement across all areas of the game.

So for Huddersfield to get three major awards and have skipper Alex Battye selected in the National 2 North Team of the Season was a tremendous achievement.

Firstly, head coach Gareth Lewis was voted National 2 North Director of Rugby of the Season.

Enjoying a perfect 26 wins and no defeats in earning promotion from National 3 North in 2016/17, Lewis took that winning mentality into last season back at Level 4.

After taking time to adjust to the step up, the team enjoyed a long unbeaten run before Christmas, followed by an extremely strong end to the season, bringing about that sixth-placed finish.

Punching well above their weight, the small, tight-knit squad produced spells of outstanding rugby and a team spirit that was evident to all.

Now in the throes of preparing for the coming season, Lewis has already added fresh blood to the squad – Tom Hodson , Liam Parfitt and Matt Dunn for starters – with several targets in his sights to strengthen further.

Despite both Sale and Sedgley Park enjoying fantastic seasons, Lewis’s efforts were recognised by the NCA for the fearless way the team approached the season, the consistency shown, and the results achieved against clubs with significantly larger playing budgets.

One of the stars of the show was Harry Davey, who was voted National 2 North Young Player of the Year by the NCA.

Davey joined the club at the start of the last season on dual registration from Yorkshire Carnegie and was the baby of the team, not turning 19 until just before Christmas.

A talented attacking fly-half, he combined his Field appearances with five matches for Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship and British & Irish Cup.

Huddersfield’s leading points scorer with 150 despite just 17 games, he scored seven tries and thoroughly enjoyed the season, gaining invaluable senior rugby experience, engaging strongly with the culture and first-class team spirit within the squad.

Davey now moves on to a new challenge in his rugby development and goes with the best wishes of Lewis, the playing squad and members at Lockwood Park.

Battye’s selection in the Team of the Year for National 2 North comes on the back of solid consistency in his 28 appearances, just two behind leading appearance maker, full back Lewis Workman.

The prop helped Field achieve the seventh best attack WITH 732 points (24.4 per game) and eighth best defence (758 conceded, 25.2 per game).

Off the field, Huddersfield won National 2 North Social Media Team of the Year.

Recognised for the quality and quantity of social media content across Twitter, Facebook and the club website, the strength of the club brand was evident, creative and led the way across all three NCA divisions.

Spearheaded by general manager Stuart Leach, they presented Field as a forward-thinking, contemporary multi-sports club and were recognised as such.

Combining this work with his responsibilities of managing the Lockwood Park conference and banqueting facility, Leach is a playing member of the clubs A Team.