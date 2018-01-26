Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenage back Zac Berrill is among the changes as Huddersfield RU bid to get back to winning ways at Luctonians tomorrow.

The 18-year-old wing or centre has joined Gareth Lewis’s squad on a month’s loan from National I side Hull Ionians and will be on the bench down in Herefordshire.

After a strong run of results in National II North, Field have lost their last two and Lewis has done some tweaking to help get his seventh-placed side back on track.

Big Barkisland cricketer Callum Thompson is rewarded for a bright performance as a replacement against Otley by making only his second start of the season (he has been hampered by a calf injury).

Ben Hoyle returns to the back row and will be raring to go as replacement for the unavailable Nick Sharpe.

And Elliot Knight starts on the wing as the backs re-jig to cover for Will Milner being absent.

“As a group we’ve had some pretty honest conversations this week and, by everyone’s admission, the last couple of weeks have been below par,” said Lewis, who has allowed Declan Thompson and Joey Carly to go on loan to Sandal and Cleckheaton respectively.

“This week the lads have worked hard, made a few subtle changes to how we’ve been playing and, importantly, had smiles on faces.

“It’s important the lads understand how well they’ve done this season but, also, what they are capable of when they really front up.

“Luctonians is always a tough place to go.

“In recent weeks they have come very close to victories and then had a good win over chester last time out, so this is a very big game for both sides.”

Field lost 22-18 at home to Otley last weekend, having previously lost 20-15 to Macclesfield, while third-bottom Luctonians were 20-5 winners against Chester.

Luctonians are based in the Herefordshire village of Kingsland, not far from the Welsh border.

The 300-mile round trip is the longest Huddersfield make on the road this season.

The teams first met in the National III runners-up play-off match in 2008, which Huddersfield won to take their place at Level 4 for the first time.

Luctonians were promoted through the play-off two years later and have competed solidly in National II North since then, finishing in 12th place last season.

Huddersfield beat Luctonians 32-15 at Lockwood Park back in October, when full back Lewis Workman got a couple of tries, Leeds Carnegie loanee Ryan Hamilton touched down and Adam Malthouse was also on the scoresheet.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Mark Pease, Elliot Knight, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe, Callum Thompson, Fran Entressengle (captain), Reuben Pollard, Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Alex Battye, Adam Blades, Ben Morrill, Danny Grainger, Zac Berrill.