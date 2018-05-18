Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club have made another signing – line-out specialist Matt Dunn from Peterborough.

Following the arrivals of Tom Hodson (back from Otley), County scrum half Jack Maplesden and back-row forward Liam Parfitt from Macclesfield, head coach Gareth Lewis has made another key swoop for the National 2 North campaign.

Dunn has played at National League level with the Peterborough Lions but, after a break, is looking to play regularly again.

“Having settled in after moving up from Peterborough I’m looking to get back involved,” said Dunn.

“I’ve done some looking around at a few clubs but there was really only one option in Huddersfield.

“Having spoken to Gareth and Kevin Davey I think the club looks to be very settled and ambitious, so I think it’s an exciting time to get involved.

“From my point of view, I want to establish myself into the first team and then to help the club push on from the sixth-place finish last season.”

Following the departures of pack men Adam Malthouse and Ben Hoyle to Otley and Old Rishworthians respectively, coach Lewis is delighted to have the chance to work with Dunn at Lockwood Park.

“It’s great that we are attracting players who want to push themselves further,” said Lewis, who will have his squad back in for pre-season training on Tuesday, June 26, with new coaches Mark Pease and Jason McGivern.

“Although Matt has been out of the game for a while, from our initial conversation is was clear that he is highly motivated to play National league rugby.

“He has the ability to not only be one of our main line-out options, but also the tactical understanding to run and manage this area.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

The news comes as Lewis has been named National 2 North Director of Rugby of the Year.

It’s recognition of his continuing positive influence at the club who, after romping to the National 3 North title the previous campaign, have established themselves in the top half of the National 2 table.

That is no mean feat, and Lewis has again started to re-shape his squad for a crack at the very top sides in 2018-19.