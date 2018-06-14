Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Powerful centre Elliot Munnelly is the latest new recruit for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

The 24-year-old is currently playing for Cudgen Hornets in New South Wales, Australia, and won’t arrive at Lockwood Park until October.

But that will bring extra strength to head coach Gareth Lewis’s squad a month into the 2018-19 National 2 North campaign.

Lewis has already recruited the likes of Guy Borrowdale, Jack Mapelsden, Tom Kill, Harry Whitfield, Matt Dunn, Liam Parfitt and Tom Hodson as he looks to build on last season’s sixth-placed finish.

“Although Elliot does not return from Australia until October, this brings further quality to the midfield area,” said Lewis, whose squad return for pre-season training on Tuesday, June 26.

“With long-term injuries to Tom Owen (shoulder), Brandon Conway (knee) and Mark Pease stepping up to the coaching team, it leaves us a little light in this area, so he will be a welcome addition.”

The 6ft 2in Munnelly, who weighs in at 105kgs (16st 5lb), previously played for Sandal in National 2 and also the Ireland Students rugby league team.

Munnelly says he is eager to become part of the Lockwood Park squad, who have pre-season matches confirmed for Saturday, August 18, at Lockwood Park in a round robin, and away at Lymm on August 25.

“Having spoken with Gareth and Mark, I was really impressed with their ambitions and I am excited to join and help achieve their aspirations for the team and build on last year’s finish,” he said.

“I’m wanting to bring a real emphasis on go-forward in attack and a strong defensive ethic.

“I hope the team can be successful by improving on last year’s sixth finish whilst playing an attractive brand of rugby.

“It will be good to meet the lads as a teammate, not as an opposing player!”