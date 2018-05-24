Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Powerful forward Harry Whitfield is back at Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

A product of the Lockwood Park age-grade and academy teams, Whitfield spent last season at Old Rishworthians in Yorkshire 1.

Having converted from centre two seasons ago, Huddersfield-based Whitfield has gained valuable experience in the front row.

Head coach Gareth Lewis is delighted to re-sign Whitfield as Huddersfield prepare for National 2 North battle in 2018-19.

“It’s great to have Harry back at Huddersfield,” said Lewis, whose squad return for pre-season training under new coaches Mark Pease and Jason McGivern on Tuesday, June 26.

“It’s important we have Huddersfield-born players playing for the team and he fits that mould.

“Since converting to the front row, Harry has had regular game time at Old Rishworthians in a tough competition.

“His scrummaging ability has really come on while he’s been away and the supporters can look forward to some pretty dynamic ball carrying when he gets in space.”

Supporters will be keen to see Whitfield in action, alongside other new arrivals Tom Hodson, Liam Parfitt and Matt Dunn.

Whitfield explained his decision to return to Lockwood Park, where Dickie Piper is captain next season and Lewis Bradley his right-hand man.

“Following Huddersfield’s solid finish last year and it being my hometown club, I felt this would be the right move,” he said.

“The positivity and ambitions of the club were also a real draw.

“I’m looking to improve on my game further, following a hugely beneficial and enjoyable season away at Old Rishworthians.

“Next season we should be looking to improve on this season’s sixth-place finish.”