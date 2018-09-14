Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inauspicious start to Huddersfield’s season means tomorrow’s visit of Preston Grasshoppers takes on increased importance as Yorkshire meets Lancashire.

Two defeats in two games for Huddersfield RU against Sedgley and Otley leave them looking for National Two North points at Lockwood Park.

However, the time isn’t quite now for panic to set in.

The defeats showed in periods that Gareth Lewis’ men can be dangerous on the ball and solid without. It’s just about meshing the two together in consistent fashion.

“We have looked threatening with ball in hand and our defence held up pretty well against a big Otley side last week,” said Lewis.

“It’s important we get our game management right, though, and turn these narrow losses into victories.”

In Preston, they face a team who, despite being newly-promoted, managed to turn over Fylde, who were two divisions above Preston last season.

That result was one of a couple of interesting results around the league, suggesting the strength this level is getting to.

That’s why Field’s last-gasp defeat to Otley hurt so much.

Lewis explained: “Preston had a great win over Fylde and we are aware of the strengths they bring.

“Last week was obviously disappointing for us, but confidence is high, and we are looking forward to this home chance.”

Lewis makes just two changes to the starting XV.

Kian Stewart returns on the wing in place of Elliot Knight, injured at Otley.

And Adam Blades comes into the front three to replace Harry Whitfield.

A familiar face returns to Lockwood Park on the bench, too, in Reuben Pollard – back from his New Zealand experience with Waimea Old Boys, where they claimed the Nelson Bays Division Two Title.

This round of fixtures in the division throws together the two sides who’ve managed to beat Field so far, Sedgley hosting Otley at Park Lane.

Hinckley and Wharfedale both scored maximum points from their first games, but the two meet in the Midlands meaning something has to give.

Field are in the midst of a five-team clutch still looking for a win.

Tynedale, Leicester Lions, Macclesfield and Peterborough all suffered back-to-back defeats, and will all look to overturn that form.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Kian Stewart, Mark Pease, James Davies, Tom Hodson, Will Milner, Jack Mapelsden; Alex Battye, Fran Entressengle, Adam Blades, Guy Borrowdale, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Liam Parfitt, Dickie Piper (C). Replacements - Reuben Pollard, Mark Chivers, Matt Dunn, Joe Green, Arthur Wilkinson.