Towering second row Guy Borrowdale has signed for Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

And the 22-year-old comes to Lockwood Park for National 2 North combat with a glowing reference from Jon Pendlebury, the Wasps Academy Manager who was his mentor at Yorkshire Carnegie.

The 6ft 6in Borrowdale was with Rotherham Titans in the Greene King IPA Championship last season and is added to a Huddersfield list of new faces including Jack Mapelsden, Tom Kill, Harry Whitfield, Matt Dunn, Liam Parfitt and Tom Hodson.

Huddersfield head coach Gareth Lewis is delighted with the arrival of the former Sheffield Tigers and Hull Ionians player, who can help strengthen a key area of play.

“Losing Adam Malthouse was disappointing, but although he is a different type of player, Guy is a ready-made replacement,” said Lewis, who guided Field to sixth last term.

“His ability to run a line-out will be crucial to the team and he has all the physical attributes to be an influential member of our squad.

“Having spoken at length with Jon Pendlebury at Wasps, there is no doubt in Guy’s ability.

“He is still very young in rugby terms and has his best years ahead of him.

“He is coming back from a serious knee injury, so we will take our time with him and ensure his rehab is thorough for the long season ahead.”

Field return for pre-season training on Tuesday, June 26. They have pre-season matches confirmed for Saturday, August 18, at Lockwood Park and away at Lymm on August 25.

On signing for Field, Borrowdale explained: “I was very impressed with the professional outlook that the club has and the vision held by the coaching staff.

“It’s clear that Huddersfield want to progress and I would like to be part of a good team of players that want the same thing.

“Also, with great facilities and a good core or supporters and volunteers, its obvious to me that I am joining a fantastic club.”

Borrowdale appreciates his impact could well be in the set piece.

“I feel I’m bringing a good knowledge of the workings of the line-out, combined with a competitive nature and a want to get the ball in my hands,” he said.

“I think I can bring a good level of competition within the second row position to help me and my new teammates challenge each other to be better.”

So what are the targets for 2018-19 at Lockwood Park?

“It was obvious that Huddersfield were very competitive in the league last season finishing sixth, so it would be great to see us pushing for a higher finish and promotion play-offs this coming season, hopefully with some help from myself!”