New signing Sam Allan will be hoping to make his debut from the bench as Huddersfield RU take on promotion-chasing Stourbridge at Lockwood Park.

Versatile back Allan, 22, has joined from Yorkshire Carnegie and coach Gareth Lewis has him among replacement options for the National II North clash.

So, too, is 18-year-old wing or centre Zac Berrill, the loanee from Hull Ionians who could make his home debut after being in the squad for last week’s 30-18 win at Luctonians.

Alex Battye returns to the pack as skipper, while Danny Grainger replaces the unavailable Mark Pease in the starting line-up for sixth-placed Field.

“Stourbridge are always a good side and have been in and around this league for a long time,” said Lewis of their fourth-placed opponents.

“They are still in the hunt for promotion and are on the back of an emphatic win against Blaydon last week, so we are under no illusions on the task in hand.

“However, we are also on the back of a good result and the lads are highly motivated to put in a good performance at home after the disappointing showing two weeks ago (when they lost 22-18 to Otley).

“With one or two positional and personnel changes within the squad, it’s an opportunity for individuals to put up there hands and put in strong performances.”

With Reuben Pollard and Francis Entressengle getting well-earned rests after featuring in pretty much every match so far, Ben Morrill and Adam Blades will be keen to make the most of their starts against Stourbridge.

That’s especially so with Ben Hoyle in outstanding form and with Nick Sharpe back in the reckoning and having to settle for a place on the bench.

Along with Pease, fellow centre Will Milner is also unavailable against a Stourbridge side who have lost only four times all season.

Back in October, Stourbridge recorded a 32-17 home win over Field, when quick-fire tries at the start of the second half proved decisive.

Lewis knows his side will have to be switched on for the entire 80 minutes to gain revenge.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Danny Grainger, Tom Owen, Elliot Knight, Harry Davey, Joel Hinchliffe, Alex Battye, Ben Morrill, Adam Blades, Austen Thompson, Adam Malthouse, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Callum Thompson, Adam Tamanis, Nick Sharpe, Zac Berrill, Sam Allan.