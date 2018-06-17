Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By NEIL FARRELL

A determined and resolute defensive performance, especially in the second half, allied with several opportunistic tries enabled Underbank to beat Siddal 32-22.

It’s the first time in 2018 they’ve won back-to-back games – and it was well deserved against the reigning Minor Premiers and 2016 Grand Final Winners.

Rangers seemed to want the victory more and their unbridled celebrations – after Joey Bobbin had sealed the win with a 76th-minute try – aptly illustrated the level of their desire.

The first half was a tight, even affair with Rangers leading 18-10 at the break.

However, the second period was a different story as Siddal threw all they had at Rangers’ defence in the pursuit of victory, but Underbank tackled their hearts out with Andy Boothroyd, Owen Restall, Darren Hawkyard, Jordan Williams, Sam Rochford, and Jonlee Sanderson all putting in great stints.

Rangers scored six tries in total with Siddal notching four in reply.

Right wing Sam Ansell scored his first hat trick in 2018, while his centre partner Alex Chatterton opened the scoring, half back Luke Pogson grabbed a vital interception try in the second half, and Bobbin sealed the deal with his late game breaker.

Pogson kicked four conversions to complete the Underbank points haul.

As a result of the win, Underbank move to seventh place on the league ladder with 11 points (five wins and a draw) from their 12 fixtures, three points behind Siddal who lie fifth.

Rangers had Rochford, Boothroyd, Williams and Sanderson returning to the 17, while Will Broadbent-Allan, Jack Thompson, Danny Hirst,Dave Pawson, Craig Williams and Courtney Allette were all missing through injury, while Tom Stringer and Luke Roberts were both unavailable for selection.

The game was played on a hard pitch, and in warm and bright conditions, and with Underbank playing down the slope, the attending spectators will have been impressed with the start that Rangers made as they played fast and furious, and they deservedly took an early lead on five minutes as five-eighth Restall broke the line, carried for 20m before releasing centre Chatterton and he outpaced the cover defence to touch down for his 99th career try.

Pogson converted and Rangers led 6-0. However, Siddal hit back immediately as they gathered the kick restart and just two tackles later Gareth English delayed a short pass to the giant back row forward Tom Garratt who powered over. Half back Gareth Blackburn added the extras.

Rangers were making handling errors in midfield and Siddal took advantage of the good field position when they ran the ball on the last tackle and centre Henry Turner raced over. Blackburn couldn’t convert, but Siddal were gaining the ascendancy and only desperate last-ditch Underbank defence denied the visitors further scores as they dropped the ball over the line twice in the face of strong Rangers tackling.

Underbank weathered the storm and then hit back as winger Ansell had a try chalked off for a forward pass from full back Jakob Garside, but then Ansell did have a score confirmed by the referee when he collected a flat cross-field Pogson kick as the Siddal defenders stood statuesque. Pogson converted and did so again after 36 minutes when Ansell completed his double, crashing over in a heavy tackle.

Underbank finished the half on top and the hosts led 18-4 at the break.

During the break coach Richard Knight told his troops that if they played smarter, worked harder and controlled the ball better in the second period then they would win the game.

So it proved as Rangers scored three second half-tries to run out victors.

However, Siddal grabbed the first score on 45 minutes as Garratt powered through a missed one on one tackle and then galloped 40m for a great individual try. Blackburn converted and it was game on at 18-16.

Siddal smelled blood and were looking menacingly capable, but as they were on the verge of taking the lead Pogson timely intercepted a pass with Siddal having a four on two situation, and the half back raced 60m to score. He missed the relatively easy kick as he hit the right upright.

Four minutes later the lead became 10 points as this time Chatterton read the Siddal build-up play superbly and intercepted inside his own 20, raced 40m and realising he may get caught in possession handed on to Ansell who scorched the remaining distance to complete his treble. Pogson again missed.

At this stage, both sides were going at each other hammer and tong, and on 63 minutes Siddal once again got within a score.

With the Rangers defence in disarray following a Siddal line break, they manufactured an overlap on the right side for Turner to complete his brace of tries, Blackburn superbly converting.

Siddal were desperate to grab the two points, but in doing so started to make handling errors as they tried to keep the ball alive. It was hard to watch as Rangers nervously held onto the lead.

Then on 75 minutes left wing Will England was the recipient of a high shot. Underbank turned down the opportunity to kick the penalty, but instead took the decision to keep the ball in hands and the pressure on Siddal’s defence, and their bold move resulted in left centre Bobbin beating three defenders to pounce on a last-tackle, Pogson grubber and reach over the goal line for a great, match-winning score. Pogson added the extras to settle the nerves and give Rangers an unassailable lead with only three minutes remaining.

Andy Boothroyd won both the Bengal Spice Man of the Match and the Rose & Crown Players’ Player of the Match for a commanding leadership role in the middle of the field.

Next weekend Underbank have a free date before they travel to Wigan St Patrick’s on Saturday June 30.