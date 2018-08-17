Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Underbank Rangers have Sam Rochford and Alex Chatterton back as they bid to smash the unbeaten record of National Conference Premier leaders Hunslet Club Parkside.

Richard Knight’s side are well on course for a play-off spot in their first season at this level.

Fresh from a 56-4 crushing of Myton Warriors, Underbank now tackle a side with 19 wins from 19, but they are far from daunted.

“This is exactly what we need at exactly the right time,” said Knight, who has Rochford, Sam Ansell and Danny Hirst in the England Community Lions squad.

“If someone had told me 10 weeks ago we would be close to clinching a play-off spot with three matches to spare I would have thought they were crazy.

“But we have played really well and this is now a chance to see exactly where we are if we are to have a bit of a run in the play-offs.

“Hunslet Club Parkside might be 19 our of 19 but I’m not sure they have been properly challenged.

“They played Thatto Heath the other week and Thatto completed at 25% . No-one is going to win a game of rugby league completing at that percentage.

“When we played them at home, we wrongly had a try chalked off 10 minutes from time which would have put us ahead and that proved crucial.

“I reckon we’ve got what it takes to challenge them if we play as well as we have done all year, and we can definitely put a cat among the pigeons.”

While Rochford and Chatterton – “two of our leaders” – are back, Knight is without the unavailable Tom Booth.

Craig Williams is out with a knee injury and Mikey Holmes with a back complaint.