By Brandon Reeves

New-look Huddersfield Rugby Union Club begin their 2018-19 National 2 North campaign at home to Sedgley Park on Saturday, looking to continue momentum from their sixth-placed finish last season.

The summer for Field has been full of changes as head coach Gareth Lewis has got to work on his squad, making additions and replacements for the departures from the club.

Key departing names from last season’s team include retiring Joel Hinchcliffe at scrum half and locks Adam Malthouse and Austen Thompson, who went to Otley and Sandal respectively.

So there are seven new arrivals in the starting line-up at Lockwood Park for the opener, plus three more on the bench.

Lewis has shaped a new squad and says they intend to “enjoy the journey” that will be the 2018/19 season.

“Everyone is excited for the season to begin” said Lewis.

“It looks an incredibly tough competition once again, with some tough battles against the midlands sides, strong teams from the north west and some brutal Yorkshire derbies.

“Year on year the league seems to get stronger and this is the case once again.”

As tough battles go in this league, Sedgley will be as tough as they come.

The visitors ran eventual champions Sale very close last campaign , before losing a promotion play-off to National 2 South’s Chinnor 41-30.

Sedgley are truly one of the stalwarts at the top of this division, achieving top-four finishes for the past five seasons, so they make for dangerous opposition if you catch them on a good day.

Lewis shares that belief but is also looking forward to taking them on.

“Sedgley Park are an outstanding team, well coached and play an attacking brand of rugby,” he said.

“If you let them play they can cause real problems.

“However, we intend to give it a real go and must make Lockwood Park a tough place to come once again. There is huge excitement within the squad.

“From experience there will be highs and lows but we intend to enjoy the journey once again and everyone within the club needs to play their part.”

Fylde and Hull Ionians have dropped into the league following relegation from National 1, while the promoted sides are Preston and Peterborough.

Tom Hodson, James Davies, Kian Stewart – son of ex-Huddersfield Town striker Marcus – and Jack Mapelsden come into the backs, while Harry Whitfield, Matt Dunn, and Liam Parfitt join the forwards shake-up.

Dickie Piper is captain for the first time, with Lewis Bradley as vice-captain.

Huddersfield: Tom Hodson, Elliot Knight, Lewis Workman, James Davies, Kian Stewart, Will Milner, Jack Mapelsden; Alex Battye, Fran Entressengle, Harry Whitfield, Matt Dunn, Nick Sharpe, Lewis

Bradley, Liam Parfitt, Dickie Piper (C). Replacements: Adam Blades, Mark Chivers, Bob Sykes, Joe Green, Mark Pease.

Huddersfield players who have left the club: George Martin (Wharfedale), Austen Thompson (Sandal), Adam Malthouse (Otley), Dan Nota (Bradford/Bingley), Harry Davey (Yorkshire Carnegie), Sam Allan (Yorkshire Carnegie).

Huddersfield new arrivals: Harry Whitfield (Old Rishworthians), Mark Chivers (Morley), Matt Dunn (Peterborough), Guy Borrowdale (Rotherham Titans), Liam Parfitt (Macclesfield), Bob Sykes (Old Brods), Jack Mapelsden (Ilkley), Joe Green (Yorkshire Carnegie), Joe Stott (Old Crocs), James Davies (Morley), Tom van Rooyen (returned from Australia), Elliot Munnelly (Golf Coast), Oliver Scrumshaw (Old Rishworthians), Tom Hodson (Otley), Kian Stewart (Yorkshire Carnegie).