Slaithwaite scored an excellent victory over Elland to lift the T20 Shield on their own ground.

The Jedi Sports Championship rivals produced an excellent final in which Harrison Quarmby and Lewis Bradley applied the finishing touches with the bat.

Chasing Elland’s 157-6, they shared an unbroken stand of 57, with Quarmby 45 not out off 43 deliveries (three fours and two sixes) and Bradley 36 not out off just 16, with two fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Jacob Bower had been the mainstay of the Elland innings with a fine 53 not out off 42 balls.

He hit four fours and two sixes and, with the help of Liam Fletcher (28 off 18), Ciaran O’Malley (19 off 16), Alex Hodgson (18 off 16) and keeper Ben Speak (18) helped Elland post a decent target.

Josh Chojnowski was the best of the Slaithwaite bowlers with three for 28, while Alex Walker and Sohail Butt had a wicket apiece.

Slaithwaite fell to 17-2 in reply as Hodgson struck twice, but Wajid Hussain with 34 off 15 put them back on track in a partnership of 55 with Quarmby.

Chojnowski scored 15 to move things along before Bradley’s blast alongside Quarmby secured the Shield.

It was the club’s first success in short-format cricket since they won the Examiner Mini Cricket Trophy in 1994.