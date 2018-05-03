Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Picture the scene – a packed John Smith’s Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season with Huddersfield Town needing victory to guarantee top-flight survival.

In comparison their visitors Arsenal travel to West Yorkshire with nothing but pride to play for in another domestic season of exasperation.

A season so frustrating it is concluding with the club missing out on a coveted top-four spot for the second successive campaign.

In a results-based industry there is little room for sentiment and should Arsene Wenger have had any left, it dried up a long time ago.

It means the Sunday May 13 encounter will ultimately bring the curtain down on his near 22-year league reign at the club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ordinarily it would see players who have remained faithful to the Frenchman’s regime eager to provide a fitting send-off for a man who has done so much, not only for them but the game as a whole.

Except the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck will not be on the field, they will not even be on the bench...

Instead they are rested for a Europa League final in Lyon three days later which is likely to have a huge impact on the immediate future of Arsenal Football Club in the post-Wenger era.

Should the Gunners somehow navigate their way past the much-fancied Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight (finely poised at 1-1 from the first leg at the Emirates) they will be one game away from a back-door pass into next season’s Champions League.

Europe’s elite competition not only brings financial riches but a pulling power for potential summer transfer recruitment and, perhaps even more pertinently, the managerial candidates desired to take over the mantle from the Frenchman.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Suddenly a side with a reportedly mediocre transfer budget of £50m and in need of a massive squad overhaul could suddenly look a tempting proposition for blockbuster supremos such as Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti, Luis Enrique and Unai Emery.

After all, there is surely a reason why Liverpool FC’s assistant Zeljko Buvac, with no previous managerial experience of note, is currently the frontrunner for the vacancy – the Gunners cutting their cloth accordingly to their current situation.

That all changes with Europa League silverware though – and much as Wenger may like to pull on the heartstrings by stating he wants his ‘Arsenal love story to finish well’ in his native France, he knows more than anyone what is at stake.

It is the reason why the 68-year-old made eight changes to the starting line-up away at Manchester United last weekend with a number of youngsters coming in to perform admirably.

But it was not the same high-octane intensity or quality previous encounters have fondly conjured memories of – it was ultimately a flat and poor display.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Should Arsenal reach the Europa League final it is a certainty Wenger would field a similar line-up against Town with hopefully a similar outcome.

Even if players such as Hector Bellerin or Granit Xhaka play – would they necessarily want to go in wholeheartedly for a 50:50 tackle with the likes of Jonathan Hogg with such a showpiece event around the corner?

And that’s not even mentioning Arsenal’s woeful Premier League away record – having currently lost six games in a row on the road.

Clutching at straws?

Perhaps. But at this moment in time Huddersfield Town will take anything if it means staying in the top-flight for another season.

So, come 8.05pm tonight – we’re all Arsenal fans aren’t we? Ooh To Be A...