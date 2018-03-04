Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were clinically dispatched by an impressive Tottenham Hotspur side in their Premier League encounter at Wembley Stadium.

Despite going into the game buoyed by back-to-back victories over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion, a brace from South Korean Son Heung-min sealed a routine win for Spurs.

However, the Terriers remain three points clear of the relegation zone with a run of games against similarly-matched opposition, which means their Premier League fate is still very much in their own hands.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses defeat...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. Goal Difference could be crucial...

A defeat is always going to hurt regardless of the scoreline but Jonas Lossl’s heroics to keep the score down at Wembley could have wider implications come the end of the season.

With Town having the second worst goal difference in the Premier League with minus 25 (Stoke City are currently on minus 26) and the table so tight, it could become a crucial factor in May.

And with Chelsea and Manchester City still to play away from the John Smith’s Stadium, perhaps a damage-limitation approach like we saw at Wembley will be implemented once again.

2. Collin Quaner lost his cool...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

For a squad that thrives on unity and a self-sacrificing mentality for the common good of the team, Collin Quaner’s petulance at being substituted was something never seen before.

He will have understandably been disappointed with his performance against Son Heung-min on the right-flank, but his reaction was uncharacteristic of the perception of the team that David Wagner and the club are always so keen to promote.

It will be interesting to see how the German player reacts (and is indeed dealt with) in order to ensure he is completely back in sync with the ‘whole is greater than the sum of its parts’ philosophy for the crucial run-in.

3. Harry Kane can be stopped...

Granted, he was still an integral part of Tottenham’s win, assisting Son Heung-min’s second goal, but the forward’s failure to get on the scoresheet himself can be something of a minor triumph for Town.

The England forward went into the game looking for his 40th goal for club and country this season and his 25th Premier League goal of the campaign.

However, thanks to some last-ditch defending from Christopher Schindler & Co, Kane will have to wait to join Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry as the only players in Premier League history to have scored 25 league goals in three consecutive seasons.

4. Upcoming run of fixtures will be vital...

It was always going to be a tall order getting anything from Tottenham Hotspur despite Town’s great record at Wembley and their current PL form.

The back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and West Brom gave David Wagner’s side a relegation-zone cushion heading into the game which has also remained relatively intact after the final whistle as well.

Upcoming matches against Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford are the games the side need to target for survival – not Tottenham.

5. Lessons weren’t learnt from previous ‘Big Six’ outings..

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Although Town will be okay to come away from Wembley with a 2-0 defeat, rather than a heavier one, it seemed for large parts of the game they hadn’t learnt the lessons from their previous ‘Big Six’ encounters.

Too often in the first-half they gave Tottenham (particularly Kane) too much time and space and were too susceptible to the quick-fire counter-attack from Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

They showed very little as an attack unit and, worryingly, they have failed to score - let alone pick up a point - on their travels against the Top Six so far this season.