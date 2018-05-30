Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Finally the wait is over as Huddersfield Town have confirmed head coach David Wagner has put pen to paper on a new deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2021.

Of course there have always been encouraging signs this would be the case, ever since chairman Dean Hoyle spoke exclusively to the Examiner on the final day of last season.

But with the German continually producing minor miracles at the John Smith’s Stadium there were always nagging doubts that there would be some sort of offer to turn his head - regardless of the bond the chairman and boss clearly have.

And while he has continually stated his ‘boredom’ at media reports linking him to moves away to the likes of Borussia Dortmund , Leicester City and Southampton , the proof of that is now in black and white because he is staying long-term.

Thankfully any hint of a summer of uncertainty with reams and reams of national press speculation can now be put to bed once and for all and everyone can concentrate on what really matters – another successful Premier League campaign for Huddersfield Town .

The deal also crucially involves contract extensions for Assistant Christoph Buhler and First Team Coach Andrew Hughes – meaning the stability so crucial to the club’s continued success remains ensured.

Pre-season friendly trips to Accrington and Austria also reinforce the idea it is very much ‘business as usual’ with the added ideology that if ‘it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’

Everything is now in place behind the scenes and the club can now go about making a concerted effort in improving the playing squad

The only missing piece of the jigsaw was an appointment of a successor for Head of Football Operations David Moss who left the club back in October after only five months in the role.

But with last week’s announcement of Olaf Rebbe as the club’s Sporting Director it means everything is now in place behind the scenes and the club can now go about making a concerted effort in improving the playing squad this summer.

The fans have always been committed, so has owner Dean Hoyle and with now David Wagner now proving likewise it’s time to bring in players who will wholeheartedly follow suit.

It may be a long summer before the start of the season kicks-off in earnest on August 11th, but it’s a period everyone connected to Town can now enjoy a little bit more.