Huddersfield Town did everything but score against a stubborn Swansea City side reduced to 10 men for the majority of the Premier League clash.

The visitors had Jordan Ayew sent-off after only 11 minutes when the Ghanaian forward caught Town captain Jonathan Hogg on the left knee with his studs.

Cue a bombardment of pressure from the home side, roared on throughout by a vociferous John Smith’s Stadium crowd.

But despite all the possession and chances, David Wagner’s men were left frustrated with only a point from the encounter.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the fall-out...

1) David Wagner’s side only have one way of playing...

‘Orchestral’ was the term opposition number Carlos Carvalhal used to describe Huddersfield Town’s play as they went right and left and right and left again.

It’s the perfect metaphor for how David Wagner’s men played as they went in search of the elusive goal against 10-man Swansea City.

For most sides, having a numerical advantage is beneficial, but for the way Town approach the game it’s not – the side suited to a counter-attacking set-up which is difficult to deviate from when chasing a game.

2) Lack of ruthlessness once again all too evident...

The possession figure of 80.84% was the second highest in the Premier League since 2003-04 and only behind Manchester City’s 2012 final-day clash against QPR which saw the Citizens dramatically win the title.

Unfortunately for the Terriers there is no Sergio Aguero or Mario Balotelli and, once again, their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal saw them fail to score for the 16th time in a Premier League encounter this season – a league-high.

3) Left-hand side needs strengthening...

Part of the problem with Huddersfield Town’s lack of goals is a lack of quality in the wide areas, and while the addition of Florent Hadergjonaj has vastly improved the right-hand side, the same cannot be said on the other flank.

Too often there is no end-product with willing-runners Rajiv van La Parra and left-wing partner Scott Malone – and certainly competition for places is needed on that side in the summer.

4) Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre need to work on their partnership...

While many were incensed at the substitution of Alex Pritchard, it made sense as the game turned from needing a subtle touch to open the defensive door to needing a sledgehammer to smash it open.

Hence the introduction of Collin Quaner and Laurent Depoitre – with the latter being introduced far too late into the fray.

What’s more, whereas Chris Wood’s introduction for Burnley was able to turn the game at West Ham United with his link-up play with Ashley Barnes, there seems to be little similar cohesion between the Town duo whenever they are thrown together.

5) Carlos Carvalhal Curse continues...

As mentioned previously, there’s something about facing the Portuguese boss which seems to get the better of David Wagner.

Although the German will have great memories of beating the former Sheffield Wednesday boss on penalties in last season’s Championship play-offs, he has still never beaten him over 90 minutes in seven attempts.

Still, it’s another point gained and momentum is maintained ahead of another massive home clash against Crystal Palace next weekend.