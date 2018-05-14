Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester City may have claimed a record Premier League points total this season but Huddersfield Town have certainly claimed the most friends along the way.

The final game of the campaign was supposed to be Arsene Wenger's day – the 68-year-old leaving Arsenal after 22-years service, three league titles and seven FA Cups.

But even before Aaron Mooy's late effort smacked off the crossbar, the Terriers had undoubtedly upset the party, if not spoiled it altogether.

Despite the Gunners finally recording their first away victory of 2018, they were made to work for it by a side who had to all intents and purposes been on a 48-hour bender just a few days previously.

With only the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike separating the two sides, it meant there was no glorious free-flowing football or emphatic high-scoring result to remind Gunners fans what the side once were under the Frenchman, just further acknowledgement of what they had become.

In comparison, the day was another chance for Huddersfield Town Football Club and their fans to showcase what they are all about as they continue to win hearts and minds of football fans across the globe.

While the guard of honour is customary for such an occasion, that was about the only thing standard about Town's hospitality towards the departing Arsene Wenger.

The leaving gift of a framed hybrid shirt of both clubs and matchday programme was a far cry from the usual vintage bottles of wines doled out to mark such occasions.

Not to leave it there – the acknowledgement of the manager's final day was further enhanced by a minute's applause in the 22 minute of the encounter alongside well wishing thoughts on the giant scoreboard.

Even the terrace banter was unique and original – Town fans cheekily singing "You two-faced b*******, you wanted him out!", citing the numerous protests and vitriol the Frenchman faced before he eventually announced he was stepping down.

At times it seemed Huddersfield Town and their supporters had treated Arsene Wenger better than his own club and fans had over the course of the season.

Social media erupted with messages of thanks for the club's actions describing them as 'pure class' followed by the genuine delight the Terriers were staying up to continue their Premier League adventure.

Of course, the fact Huddersfield's Premier League survival mission had been completed the previous Wednesday against Chelsea arguably gave them the opportunity to go to town on Arsene Wenger's Leaving Do.

But the thoughtfulness, humbleness, heart and care as well as at times their dark humour has been synonymous throughout this campaign, collecting well-wishers whatever the situation, home and away.

They may not possess the highest quality footballing side or play the most entertaining brand of football but the way Town have continually acknowledged their capabilities and just gone about their business has endeared them to many.

Away support have continued to pay tribute to the John Smith's Stadium's­ 'proper atmosphere' while the Blue and White Army have equally impressed on the road.

Affordable season tickets as well as players not only mingling with fans but buying them pints has also seen Huddersfield Town become the envy of the league.

Their ordinariness has meant they have become extraordinary in a top-flight which tends to lack any real characters, personality or soul due to the high rolling stakes and pressures involved.

Therefore, it is little wonder this plucky side from a small part of West Yorkshire has quickly become everyone's second favourite team despite all the odds stacked against them.

With chairman Dean Hoyle a local boy done good and the charismatic David Wagner at the helm, they continue to be Rock n Roll rebels who are just enjoying the ride.

For football's sake, lets hope everything that has made Huddersfield Town so unique continues for as long as possible and the perceived notion of conformity doesn't eventually grind them down.