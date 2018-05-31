Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will eagerly be awaiting the answer to one question now that head coach David Wagner has signed a new contract: “How will the squad be strengthened this transfer window?”

It’s the key to prospects of having another successful survival season in 2018-19, and you can be sure that Wagner already has plenty of wheels in motion on the signings front.

Firstly, the appointment of his fellow German Olaf Rebbe as Sporting Director at the John Smith’s Stadium means Town have someone in place to spearhead their inquiries and talks.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner was relaxed about working with no-one in that position for most of last season, having done a massive amount of work in the transfer market last summer.

Now, the focus is even more heavily on finding quality signings to potentially help Town become established at top level for the forseeable future, without putting the club financially at risk.

Chairman Dean Hoyle and his trusted head coach have done a marvellous job on that front so far, and there is no reason to think they won’t achieve their objectives again before the transfer window closes on Thursday, August 9, two days before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Wagner and his closest staff – assistant Christoph Buhler and first-team coach Andrew Hughes – are committed to the blue and white cause until 2021, so they clearly feel there’s much more scope and development in the project at PPG Canalside.

To take the positive next steps, however, it’s clear some additional quality is needed among the playing ranks.

No-one is suggesting that will be easy to find, but Wagner has proved over two fruitful summers he can unearth some real gems both at home and abroad.

So what’s needed right now?

Well, Town have to improve their goals output next season – and their goal difference.

They scored 28 goals in 38 matches and finished with a minus goal difference of 30.

I would venture to suggest that won’t be good enough to keep them up next season.

Perhaps another striker option will be considered, but the blame for the lack of goals cannot be laid purely at the door of frontline players Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

Service to those two, mostly playing as lone strikers of course, has been desperately poor.

So the priority would seem to be to find a couple of much more productive widemen, geared to providing better service and more chances to a pair of strikers who are both accomplished in the air.

Added to that, Town would benefit from having a few more pops at goal from No10 and the central midfield.

They are often around the box but seem reluctant to shoot.

If Aaron Mooy, for instance, could even double his tally of four goals from last season, what a massive help that would be.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Maybe that’s a change of emphasis the head coach will also be keen to consider as he develops in his own professional realm.

Wagner has made an awful lot of correct decisions since he was appointed in November 2015 – so many, in fact, that he has transformed Town as a club and written a whole new chapter of history to be celebrated – and you get the impression he’s far from going to rest on any laurels.

Signing a new deal with Town is evidence of that.

If he didn’t think he could continue to make Town effective and, potentially, established in the top flight then now would have been the right time to head for the hills, his place in the affections of the fans already assured for a lifetime.

That relationship with the supporters, and the support he gets from Hoyle, is clearly a massive attraction.

It would be hard to see it being replicated elsewhere – a unique set of circumstances, if you like.

Squad wise, the improvement must be continued, however, and it would be no surprise to see four or five quality new additions before August.

Quality is the watchword, whichever departments those signings are made to strengthen.

And it would be no surprise for Town to pluck a fantastic loan signing out of a European league, aka Terence Kongolo.

The excitement is already building for that first new name.