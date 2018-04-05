Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is tempting to take a week off from the stresses of Huddersfield Town ’s relegation fight.

Sometimes you can over-analyse these things and it’s better to step away and come back fresh.

For all those fans who are travelling down to Brighton, I hope they have a safe journey and the rain finally relents.

And I also hope they can have a match, a performance and a result to smile about.

Town are so close to retaining their Premier League status – the supporters can feel and almost touch it – and one win with a couple of draws could well be enough.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Every week, however, Town fans will still have to nervously watch for the results of Stoke City , West Bromwich Albion and Southampton .

Let’s face it and be honest, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are not going to go down.

Anyway, as I said, enough of Town’s Premier League task – I just have to talk about the Masters.

If you play golf – and I do – then it is probably on your bucket list to play at Augusta National.

The home of the Masters is probably the one course most of us would love to play. It is simply the best.

It’s not just a great golf course, but the heritage and history of the tournament is so rich and iconic.

What a wonderful touch for Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson to play the Par 3 Competition – and the most amazing thing happened.

Firstly, Watson won the event, which is incredible in itself.

But then, on the final hole, Nicklaus said to his grandson Gary, who was caddying for him, ‘you take this shot for me’.

Gary duly stepped up and had his first-ever hole in one!

Even Nicklaus, who has won the Green Jacket six times, said he didn’t know if he’d had a more special day on a golf course.

The scenes were unbelievable.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ten thousand fans were there just for the Par 3 Competition, and they certainly got their money’s worth.

There are a couple of odd things that happen for Masters winners.

Firstly, the year after your win, you get to choose the menue for the players’ dinner the night before the event - so Sergio Garcia had that honour this week. What a lovely, soft touch that is.

Secondly, if you are a winner of the Masters, you are invited back to the tournament for ever.

So if you look at the bottom of the betting, you will find Sandy Lyle at 2500/1, along with Ian Woosnam, Mark O’Meara and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Then there are iconic names like Angel Cabrera, Bernard Langer and Fred Couples - it’s just a fantastic tournament.

I have been watching the Masters since I was about 10.

My dad would always have it on the TV and we would listen to Peter Alliss, especially on the final day.

It was one of those days as a kid when bedtimes were allowed to be ignored!

So there are 40 years of history for me, and it all comes flooding back every time I see those special golf holes on the Masters coverage.

There is no doubt the big story this year is Tiger Woods’ return to form and, were he to win, it would be the biggest sporting comeback of all time.

He is at the top of the betting, but when you throw in Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Bubba Watson, then you start to realised Tiger is up against the best of the best right now.

But for punters, this is the best tournament to focus on.

There are normally around 150 players in a top tournament, but in the Masters this year there are 87.

Only the best get into this event.

If you take away the past winners from the bottom of the market, you are left with around only 70 who could realistically have a chance of winning.

With bookmakers bending over backwards to get your business it’s great for punters – and we at SkyBet go 10 places for the each-way.

That means get your man into the top 10 and you will be paid out in each-way terms.

With only 87 in the field, that’s simply the best value you will get anywhere in golf betting.

My main fancy is Justin Thomas, followed by Bubba Watson but I will have a saver on McIlroy, win only.

If Rory turns up with his ‘A game’ then the rest are playing for second.

Finally, it’s the Grand National next weekend, when the rain could affect several of the runners.

My early shout is for Minella Rocco, who was second in the Gold Cup last year but has been aimed specifically at the National this time around.

He is around 16/1 and will not be troubled by heavy ground.