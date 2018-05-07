Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a valuable draw in their battle to avoid Premier League relegation at Manchester City yesterday afternoon.

It was a resolute showing from David Wagner’s side against a below-par Pep Guardiola outfit who received the title trophy at the end of the game.

However, it was more than just a rearguard display from the Terriers, who had their own chances to seal the victory with Scott Malone coming closest late on.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the fall-out...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1) Aaron Mooy was back to his very best...

The Australian had looked jaded since the turn of the year; his high-energy performances for both club and country over the past 18 months appeared to have finally caught up with him.

But against City he was back to his high-octane best and at the heart of Town’s transitions from defence to attack.

Whether he had a point to prove to his former employees or not, it can only be a positive for Town heading into the final two games of the campaign.

2) Town rediscovered their rearguard action...

Although they claimed a clean-sheet a few weeks ago against Watford, the defensive display was more akin to showings earlier in the season against the likes of Newcastle United, Burnley, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Last ditch challenges, throwing bodies in the way and clearing off the line were all symptomatic of what constituted such a great start to the season for David Wagner’s men.

It might not have been a win but the City shut-out cannot be overplayed – the Terriers the only team to come away from the Etihad with a league clean sheet this term. Phenomenal.

3) Premier League nous is finally found...

Manchester City may have been slightly below-par but there were periods in the game when Town were still really under the cosh.

Not only did Town stay resolute and focused to a man but their game-management was also crucial in eking out a result.

Other than Tommy Smith’s booking, the players took (or wasted enough) time on set-pieces, goal-kicks and substitutions without bringing too much attention from the referee.

4) Jonas Lossl can go long...

Another facet of the win was the Dane’s ability to abandon the desire to constantly play out from the back.

It is a trait that has caused Wagner’s side issues in the past against the big sides - particularly at home to Chelsea earlier in the season.

But what also complemented the keeper’s excellent long-ball distribution was his teammates’ desire to attack the ball when it came to them.

5) One point could be enough to see Town safe...

Contrary to the crowing of the ever-knowledgeable Sky Sports, a draw from the final two games will not necessary be enough to keep the side up.

Much is dependent on Tuesday night’s result between Swansea City and Southampton but what it does do is take the pressure off Town to get a win in one of the final two games of the campaign.