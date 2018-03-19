Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town turned in arguably their worst performance of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium as Crystal Palace ran out comfortable winners over the weekend.

It means David Wagner’s side have collected only one point from their last two home clashes against relegation rivals as well as fail to find the back of the net in their last three Premier League games.

The result leaves Town 15th in the table, three points from the bottom three – although both Southampton and West Ham United below them have a game in hand.

But what can Huddersfield Town take from the match and performance? Here, Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the fall-out...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1) Tom Ince needs to find a fixed position and work on it...

Wagner’s logic to deploy the player on the left to provide more solidity than Rajiv van La Parra could provide spectacularly backfired as both he and Scott Malone played as if they were complete strangers.

But the problem is, what is Tom Ince’s best position? He’s been deployed on the right, on the left and through the middle without having a consistent run in any of them.

Therefore the 26-year-old has never been able to get into a rhythm or have the chance to reach his potential because he is not only constantly learning the team dynamics but the position as well.

2) Huddersfield Town look battle fatigued...

Physically the side are probably one of the fittest but the actual pressure to be on the maximum level every single week in order to have a fighting chance to win games appears to be taking its toll.

Comparing the squad with their rivals in terms of overall quality, it was always going to be a long, hard season of 38 cup finals to stay in the top-flight.

And entering the final phase, Town look like they are struggling to limp over the line on ‘Terrier Spirit’ alone.

3) Goals need to be found – and fast...

Saturday saw another blank for the Terriers in front of goal, taking their total number of league games without finding the net to 17 for the campaign.

That’s even worse than bottom side West Bromwich Albion with history suggesting it will mean an instant return to the SkyBet Championship.

That’s because 23 of the 44 teams (52%) who have failed to score in 17 games or more have gone on to be relegated while 15 of the 23 teams (65%) who have failed to score in 18 or more matches have been relegated.

4) Terence Kongolo and Elias Kachunga have been missed...

The second-half introduction of Elias Kachunga after three months out with a knee ligament injury was one of the few bright spots of an otherwise disastrous afternoon.

Town have really missed his industry and endeavour down the right-hand side and the player immediately added more spark to the side.

Similarly, Terence Kongolo has been a revelation since his loan move from AS Monaco and no doubt Ince’s woes would have been eased with the Dutchman behind him as opposed to Malone.

5) It’s still very much in Town’s own hands...

One point from two home games against relegation rivals is not ideal but this emerging perception from some quarters Town just need to turn up at the John Smith’s Stadium and they will gain maximum return is bizarre.

No game is going to be easy in this league but while Town have underachieved over the past fortnight they are still in 15th position with their destiny in their own hands.

Bring on Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford in the coming few weeks.