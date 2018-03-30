Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is a time for everyone to stay positive about Huddersfield Town .

Yes, the result against Crystal Palace at home was disappointing , but there’s still everything to play for in the Premier League .

After returning from the Cheltenham Festival with Gold Cup winnings from Native River, I wish I could tell you to lump it all on Town to win at Newcastle United this weekend.

They are around 4/1 to take the three points, which might tempt a few Town fans, but probably not many as Town have the unenviable record now of having scored just four times in their 15 away games.

I suppose the one thing you can say is that if Town get on the scoresheet, we should be expecting at least a point.

The last two home games have certainly brought Town back down to earth.

We have said it several times, though, that these are the times when fans, players, management and directors have to bounce into work and keep that energy and enthusiasm at its highest level.

That’s why Town are where they are.

The positivity around the club has to be compared with that of the teams we are fighting against to stay in the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City have changed managers and have disjointed groups of players.

West Ham United fans are invading the pitch and Southampton fans are wondering where all the money has gone from their sales of players to Liverpool .

Town are the most united of all the teams fighting to stay up.

Yes, as I’ve said, the Palace result was disappointing but we move on.

And if my memory serves me right, our last visit to St James’ Park brought us three points.

Rafa Benitez has done a fantastic job at Newcastle, going along the tried and trusted line of producing a team which is hard to beat.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle have certainly managed that and, to be fair to Town, they have themselves during long periods of the season.

Some bookmakers, at the start of the season, bet on ‘points over’ and ‘points under’ and I can assure you David Wagner and Town have already delivered for the ‘over’ backers with seven matches still to play.

So let’s stay positive.

Newcastle and Brighton are the next two fixtures away from home and there is no reason we can’t go there and take the points, just as we did away from home against West Brom.

On another subject, I must mention the headline-grabbing ball tampering scenario going on in cricket.

It sounds a bit bizarre, but I actually feel a bit sorry for the three players now being castigated.

They should be fined and banned more for stupidity rather than anything else.

The idea you can get away with this sort of thing when there are 25 cameras in the ground is a bit like Luis Suarez thinking he can get away with biting someone during a game.

The problem with cheating, as it’s being called, is exactly how far you are allowed to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable.

Pretty much every cricketer who has played to a high level will have trodden on the ball with his spikes or roughed it up at a given opportunity.

It’s been part of team tactics pretty much for ever.

The fact the Australians have been caught out does make us all smile, but let’s not pretend these are the only three people who have ever ‘cheated’ when it comes to changing the state of the ball.

Let’s keep some proportion about what’s gone on.