Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was with great sadness that I and the rest of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association (HTSA) Board learned that Jacqui Forster’s battle with cancer had come to an end.

Jacqui was a long-serving employee of Supporters Direct (SD) and the founder of Women at the Game, an initiative aimed at getting more women and girls to attend football matches.

Jacqui’s work with and on behalf of SD was prolific - she had a hand in setting up more supporters’ trusts than you can shake a stick at, many of them in the movement’s early years when there was no ‘How To’ blueprint.

I’d always been aware of Jacqui’s reputation, so I was eager for HTSA to back Women at the Game. Not only was the organisation’s objective one that I knew we could get behind; I also knew that with Jacqui involved it would be a guaranteed success.

So, together with Emily Broome, Robyn Kennerdale, and Rachel Taylor, we worked together to ensure that Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League club to host a Women at the Game event.

During those hectic few months, I had the pleasure of talking to Jacqui at length, both on the phone and in person.

We chatted about everything under the sun, from our favourite foods to her beloved Altrincham F.C. (well, someone has to…).

When it came to the actual event, Jacqui was in her element, talking to everybody and making sure they were all comfortable and enjoying themselves.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She even got to meet Andy Booth. “Who is he?” Jacqui asked, as I ushered her towards one of Huddersfield’s most famous sons.

“He’s the club’s living legend”, I replied. “He scored over a hundred goals for us, almost all of them with his head.”

“Oh, well, let’s get to it then!”

When I think about Jacqui, this exchange always pops into my head, and every time it makes me smile.

And we should smile when we think about Jacqui - she was a wonderful woman, friendly, hard-working, and determined to make a difference.

Although her fight was cut short this weekend, her life’s work is still as important as ever. Let’s make her proud by ensuring that women and girls get the same opportunities to watch and play sports as men and boys.

Remember, HTSA are the voice of the fans. If you’d like to know more or get involved, visit our HTSA website , email travel@htsa-web.com, or call our Travel Line on 07905 580784.