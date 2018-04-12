Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the shrewdest and cleverest men in betting is a guy called Kevin Pullein.

He writes for the Racing Post and has been producing intriguing, statistics-based columns for the past 20 years.

In that time, he has created a profit.

And his favourite saying is: “Any outcome is possible.”

I think after Roma knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League and Manchester United coming from two goals down to beat City – and that was 150/1 at half time – it just shows that his theory carries a great deal of truth.

One small incident can change a game and, suddenly, as with Barcelona, the best club side in the world can be beaten on any given day by an average team from Serie A.

It’s why we all love football. If it was predictable it wouldn't be the same fun.

As a player, sometimes you turn up and you know from the first minute, no matter who the opposition is, that this is going to be your day.

I have to say it works in reverse also and, on some days, you just get a sense from the first minute that things aren’t going to go in your favour.

It is a big cliched now, as Huddersfield Town have gone through the season, but I have to mention again about the atmosphere the supporters must create in the John Smith’s Stadium.

Not every game can the players produce an amazing performance to generate that electricity.

So the base must come from the fans with their energy, intensity and desire in the stands.

It can so easily rub off and have a positive effect on the Town players, while having a negative effect on the away team.

And no-one needs me to tell them just how important the Watford game is this weekend for Huddersfield Town.

No matter what happens in the early stages, good or bad, remember: “Any outcome is possible.”

So it’s imperative the Town fans keep that intensity going throughout the whole 90 minutes, whatever is happening out on the pitch.

It’s a big match for Town, and the supporters can play such a big part.

Moving on, it’s the Randox Health Grand National meeting and I will be over at Aintree for the three days.

We all have our own way of picking the National winner.

My wife Lin goes for anything to do with the moon or the stars, as our granddaughter is called Luna.

I try to be a little bit more analytical but I have to say, over the years, Lin has had a lot more success than me!

One of my sons is called Ross, so this year she has already picked Double Ross. No surprise there.

My magic pin has fallen on Minella Rocco, who finished second in the Gold Cup in 2017 and is the class act in the field.

I also fancy Blaklion, who ran such a great National last year and whose jockey, surely, set off for home way too soon.

For anyone who is having an each-way flutter, make sure you shop around to get as many places as possible.

At SkyBet we are paying six places - Good luck!