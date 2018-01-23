Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I never thought I’d live to see Huddersfield Town play in the Premier League despite the fact that at 28-years old, I’m a relative spring chicken.

To be fair, I’m not alone - the vast majority of pundits predicted we’d be in a relegation battle last season, with a certain one even tipping us to finish rock bottom.

Which, when you think about it, makes perfect sense. I mean, in an era of inflated parachute payments and billionaire benefactors, how are provincial clubs supposed to compete?

As good a question as any, I suppose, and one that I found myself dwelling on after speaking to a couple of Blackpool fans about the differing fortunes of our respective clubs over the past decade.

So, after the weekend’s defeat, I put my brain to work and came up with four factors that might just hint at an answer.

The first is having a sustainable ownership model - meaning supporter representation, a single, level-headed investor, or a proactive foreign consortium - it doesn’t really matter so long as the powers that be always have the long-term interests of the club and its supporters in mind.

As our chairman, Dean Hoyle , is fond of pointing out, the word ‘owner’ is essentially a misnomer when applied to football clubs. Custodian is a much more fitting term.

And it helps if those custodians know exactly what it is they’re supposed to be preserving.

Yes, there are obvious touchpoints such as a club’s history, colours, and crest, but that’s only half the story. What about a club’s style of play, organisational structure, and role within the community? These are all just as important, and I don’t believe it’s a coincidence Town’s renaissance coincided with the Board’s decision to clarify its position on all three ( gegenpressing , Head Coach/Director of Football, family club).

So, that’s number two - having an identity and sticking to it.

Once decision-makers have settled on a specific identity or system, their next job is to ascertain what skills and attributes will make it work, both on and off the field, as well as which industries, clubs, and leagues produce them while still providing value for money.

This requires a high-degree of professionalism, prudence, and, above all, patience. Thankfully, these are all qualities that Mr Hoyle possesses in abundance, and this goes a long way to explaining why Herr Wagner and his squad of low-cost foreigners and young loanees managed to confound so many expectations throughout the 2016/17 season.

Well, outside of Huddersfield , at least. You see, ever since Wagner swapped the Ruhr Valley for the Colne Valley , pretty much everybody has been pulling in the same direction.

As you may well remember, the club’s marketing department dubbed this phenomenon the ‘Wagner Revolution’, and it’s defined by cheap season tickets, exciting, attacking football, and vociferous support from the stands. For me, it’s this sense of common purpose between the club, players, and supporters which has been the most important ingredient in our recent success.

I’m sure these observations won’t come as a surprise to many of you, and as you scroll through your twitter feed, you might be forgiven for thinking that all this is a distant memory, irrelevant to the goings on of the here and now.

But it’s worth remembering that in 2003 we were sitting pretty at the bottom of the fourth tier, dealing with the fallout from a different owner, wondering whether our time in the Football League was all but over.

We’ve come a long way since then, and the roots of our current success, mentioned above, are still solid.

Keep the faith, and for goodness sake, enjoy the ride!