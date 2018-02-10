Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only riding the rollercoaster that is supporting Huddersfield Town could you witness your team play back-to-back Premier League games against two of the country’s biggest teams, followed by an impressive win to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

Reflecting on Tuesday night's Fourth Round replay at Birmingham City, the victory it brought could actually prove to be a crucial turning point in the season.

Obviously the main objective is still to survive in the Premier League which requires every player to be raring to go and put their bodies on the line in every game they are called upon to do so.

And there is no hiding the fact during this season we will naturally lose a lot of games with the effect this will have on team morale, fans' belief, the media portrayal of the club, the whole vibe around the club, immense.

Players need a release from this weekly grind and to just kick back and play football while others who are not playing need to get competitive games in order to test themselves.

Not too long ago a reserve league game would sort the player’s fitness levels, tactical awareness and general confidence, but this has long since disappeared.

Players now either play or they don’t and in this modern world only an odd Under-23 game can be deemed satisfactory.

Enter the country’s biggest cup competition, a competition where for many years Town fans have been happy for an early exit as the club struggle in the lower leagues or to survive in the SkyBet Championship.

This season however it has not only provided us with a good game at the John Smith’s Stadium but also the opportunity for players to get their fitness and confidence levels up in a competitive environment.

Just the actually progression to the next round may give the whole club some much needed positive vibes.

The way we battled through against Birmingham and produced some top class football in the process may just increase our chances of survival come May.

But regardless of the outcome against Manchester United in the next round, we already have 12 Cup Finals remaining in the league.

We will undoubtedly lose a few along the way but hopefully the FA Cup has sparked a renewed rigour for every fan to roar David Wagner's side on for one big final push.

What ever will be, will be as they say, but one thing is certain, whatever the outcome on the last day of the season there will still only be one team for me…..UTT

Darren, 45, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.