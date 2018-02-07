Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the Barry Rubery era (1999 to 2002), when the first swollen wave of foreign imports washed over the English game, Huddersfield Town gave trials to a number of overseas players.

On one occasion I went to see one of them in a reserve game with the trialist showing several neat, skilful touches and gaining warm applause and appreciative comments from a larger than normal crowd.

He certainly could play but did we like the whole package? We weren’t sure until he suddenly mis-controlled the ball - for the first time - and it spun towards an opponent in the centre circle.

The aforementioned player went after it like it was a pushchair rolling in front of a train and we all winced at the tackle he flew into.

I’m absolutely sure it was THAT moment which allowed the crowd to pocket their doubts and really take to him.

Why am I so sure? Was it just the comments around me, all variations of “I like this lad, now I know he can get stuck in”? No, it was because I felt that way too.

Our attitude - a suspicion of skill applied lazily or without physical courage - is typical of many football crowds, who believe playing football is a privilege, not a chore.

And it’s particularly true of the Town crowd, I think. My evidence? Dave Cowling, Richard Logan and now Collin Quaner.

Dave (who played for Town between 1978 and 1988) was a talented winger essential to two promotion teams.

But because he was timid in the tackle parts of the crowd hated him, and let him know it, to the point where he was sometimes subbed or left out of the team due to it.

Richard (1993 to 1996) was a brick-laying semi-pro that Neil Warnock brought in to be a big physical presence in midfield.

And yes, he was big and yes, he was in midfield but (and I’m sure Richard would admit this himself) he wasn’t a very good footballer at all.

Because he got stuck in, however, criticisms of his ability were aimed at Neil for choosing him.

When Colin arrived, we looked at him (all 6’ 3” and 13 stone of him) and thought: he’ll put himself about!

But he didn’t; he allowed smaller opponents to out-muscle him. So, while I can’t say he was exactly hated, I can say the jury was definitely out.

This season, everything’s changed.

He’s still the same unreliable loose cannon but he’s begun using his weight and powering into tackles so now we love him and he has his own song.

So Dave was all skill and no courage, Richard was all courage and no skill, and Colin is now managing to combine the two.

Skill AND getting stuck in. That’s what we like! And that’s part of the reason the current team is as loved as any in our history.

Bill has supported Huddersfield Town since August 1970, travelling up and down the country and visiting around 50 away grounds in the process.

Having retired from his job with Pennine Housing in Halifax two years ago at the age of 56, the lifelong Town supporter is currently pursuing his dream of becoming a published author.