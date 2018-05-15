Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So, that’s it. Another season done. However, it’s been anything but “another season”.

Sunday's game against Arsenal was a brilliant occasion; we were able to relax celebrate our survival and give Arsene Wenger a fitting send off that reminds him what loyal, grateful fans are like.

I’ve spent the last two seasons trying to educate my eight-year-old Archie about the ups and downs of being a Huddersfield fan.

Last year I was trying to keep his feet on the ground and prepare him for possible disappointment, and then we had that magical day at Wembley.

Last summer, I started preparing him for a relegation battle.

Again, we’ve exceeded expectations. So how do I keep him grounded now?

I’ve tried to explain what it was like to watch teams managed by Mick Wadsworth, Stan Ternant and Chris Powell with unattractive, unadventurous football, played by journeymen footballers promising much and delivering little such as Phil Jevons, Chris Brandon and Malvin Kamara.

But his head is filled with a 2-1 victory at home to Manchester United and the majesty and might of Christopher Schindler, Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.

I realise now that my efforts to keep Archie grounded were actually for my own benefit.

At 40 years old, I’ve been infinitely more anxious than he has -he’s actually had a very matter-of-fact approach.

When I warned him “we’ll get tonked this week, son” before the Tottenham Hotspur game, he shrugged it off and enjoyed watching Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen et al doing what they do best.

When I explained that we were favourites for relegation, “we’ll come back up though, dad” was always his response.

This season’s been simply fantastic.

We’ve seen some of the world’s best players, we’ve run Manchester City close at home and nicked a precious point away; we’ve beaten the Europa League holders and most importantly we’ve earned the right to be back next year.

So Archie and I will spend the summer praying we keep our key players, watching with interest to see who the club sign.

Which brings me to the final thing I want to say at the end of this magical season....

Ten years ago Dean Hoyle stepped up to drag this club from a perilous financial position and a mediocre footballing one.

He and his family gave us so much on and off the pitch; two years ago he had the vision to make the bold choice of appointing David Wagner.

The German has adapted to life as part of this wonderful club so well it’s horrible to think they’ll ever part ways now.

We owe them a massive debt of thanks and I’m privileged to repeatedly tell my kids “you don’t know you’re born” whenever we talk about football.

Thank you Dean. And thank you David. #UTT

Graeme has been a Town fan since the "Young Guns" promotion season 2003/4, and enjoys attending games with his father-in-law, Richard, and his eight-year-old son, Archie (who is regularly warned that "it won't always be this good" and reminded that "you don't know you're born, son").